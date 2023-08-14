The Event Management Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2022 to 2027; The increasing adoption of cashless payment methods to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The event management software market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2022 to 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,425.09 million during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cashless payment methods is notably driving market growth. In the past, wristbands and other wearables were used at events to divide attendees into different categories or groups. Moreover, wearables devices are now used during events to distinguish attendees and conduct transactions. Alternatively, attendees can top up a mobile device using a cashless payment system, which they can then use to purchase goods or services at an event. The entire cashless payment process is like Samsung Pay, Apply Pay and Visa Checkout in many ways. The only difference is that prepaid account information, stored in the mobile phone's RFID chip, is used to make transactions instead of a phone number. Additionally, cashless transactions use an expense tracking and balance replenishment app. It also helps attendees limit their event-related expenses. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For further information on Market growth and size -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Event Management Software Market

Event Management Software Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The emergence of chatbots is a major trend in the market. Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots are getting popular among event planners as they help in many ways such as answering common questions from attendees, gathering feedback, encouraging interaction, and sending personalized notifications. Any sudden changes in schedule, speaker cancellations, or room changes can be communicated to attendees using the chatbot.

Additionally, chatbots are user-friendly and provide app-like functionality without requiring an app download due to which they can be used at conferences and events. On the other hand, organizers can offer mass customization using chatbots and save time and money. As a result, they can improve the attendee experience and provide organizers with smarter event management tools.

Further information on trends – Request a sample report

Other Key Data Covered in Event management software market report-

Detailed information on factors including driver details.

Market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), component (software and services), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Precise estimation of the event management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

and changes in consumer behavior Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crowdfunding market companies.

the growth of crowdfunding market companies. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Download Sample Report to get an overview of market size, comparing historic market values with future estimates, analysis of segmentation, current market dynamics, competitive intelligence with key developments and growth strategies of major players

Event Management Software Market - Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the event management software market are 5Touch Solution Inc., Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo, CadmiumCD LLC, Certain Inc., Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., EventGeek Inc., Eventzilla Corp., Fortive Corp., Global Payments Inc., Glue Up, Hubb, MIE Software Pty Ltd., New Work SE, RainFocus LLC, Ungerboeck, Whova Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Company Offerings

Certain Inc. - The key offerings of the company include event management software for virtual, hybrid, in-person, and on-demand events.

The key offerings of the company include event management software for virtual, hybrid, in-person, and on-demand events. Arlo Software Ltd. - The company offers event management software solutions such as conference registration, venue, and room management.

The company offers event management software solutions such as conference registration, venue, and room management. Eventzilla Corp - The company offers event management software solutions such as timed entry ticketing, real-time dashboard, and customizable registration.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The ESG reporting software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 765.45 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The steady growth in corporate data volumes is driving market growth.

The trade management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,052.31 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (retail and consumer goods, IT and telecom, automotive, transportation and logistics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing need for improved supply chain efficiency is a driving trend in the trade management software market.

Event Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,425.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 5Touch Solution Inc., Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo, CadmiumCD LLC, Certain Inc., Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., EventGeek Inc., Eventzilla Corp., Fortive Corp., Global Payments Inc., Glue Up, Hubb, MIE Software Pty Ltd., New Work SE, RainFocus LLC, Ungerboeck, Whova Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Component

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio