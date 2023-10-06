The Event Planner Expo 2023 Announces Globally-Renowned Speakers & Participating Brands in New York City

News provided by

EMRG Media

06 Oct, 2023, 09:25 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMRG Media is a 20+ year event planning firm in New York City and the team responsible for the annual Event Planner Expo conference. The Event Planner Expo is a high-energy event, attracting event planners, owners, marketers, corporate executives and much more.

 The Event Planner Expo is taking place October 10th through October 12th and will feature high-profile Brands and Keynote Speakers throughout its three-day agenda. Expo ticket holders can expect high-energy networking, panel discussions, entertainment, activations, exhibitor booths, and more.

Day 1: Opening Party at Lavan Midtown
Day 2: Speaker Series at 92NY
Day 3: Trade Show at Metropolitan Pavilion & After Party at NEBULA

"Our industry is resilient and continues to evolve! We have so many amazing attendees and participants who represent the best services and venues in the events industry." – Vice President of EMRG Media, Jessica Stewart.

Keynote Speaker Lineup

Continuing its 10+ year tradition of inviting world-renowned speakers to the Day 2 Speaker Series event, The Event Planner Expo 2023 welcomes industry leaders like:

Gary Vaynerchuk
5X NYT Best Seller, CEO of VaynerMedia, Digital Media and AI Expert

"Guests are eager to learn Sales, Marketing, Social Media, and AI strategies from a leader in that landscape, and Gary Vee's expertise is unparalleled." – Vice President of EMRG Media, Jessica Stewart.

Marcy Blum
Owner Marcy Blum Events, Voted "Top Planner" by Harper's Bazaar, Event Planning Expert

Todd Hartley
CEO WireBuzz, Author of "Accelerating Yes," & #1 Coach in Video Sales, AI, and Sales Acceleration, Generated $6B in revenue last year, Tony Robbins' Team Coach

In addition to the Keynote Speaker stage, The Expo also hosts industry-leading speakers as part of its Panel Discussions and Fireside Chats.

World-Renowned Participating Companies

The Event Planner Expo attracts global brands as supporters and participants. This year, representatives and professionals from the following companies will be in attendance at this Events and Marketing Conference:

  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Barclays
  • Columbia Records
  • Weiden+Kennedy
  • PWC
  • And more!

Tickets are available for event planners, marketers, brand representatives, sales, entrepreneurs, hospitality brands, corporate decision-makers, community influencers, and anyone interested in growing their business and networking with top industry professionals.

For more information or to purchase Education, VIP Education, or All Access Tickets, visit: http://www.theeventplannerexpo.com/

About EMRG Media:

EMRG Media is New York City's premier, full-service event planning, marketing, and publishing firm based in Manhattan. EMRG Media has earned public acclaim and nationwide recognition as an innovative corporate event marketer. They have successfully executed countless corporate events, brand activations, conferences, creative marketing campaigns, experiential events, and immersive activations for their impressive client base, which includes Google, Fiverr, Twitter, Columbia Records, JP Morgan, and many more.

Media Contact:
Name: Jessica Stewart
Title: VP of Marketing, EMRG Media
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 917-940-5239
Website: www.theeventplannerexpo.com

SOURCE EMRG Media

