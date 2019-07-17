The Event Planner Expo Announces Impressive Roster of Keynote Speakers for 3 Day Conference in New York City

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Event Planner Expo, the much-anticipated meeting of the minds that happens annually in New York City, is back. Bringing together the top names in event planning, marketing, and hospitality each Fall, it seeks to connect and inspire industry players in a meaningful way. For the first time ever, the Expo will be a three day event. "Our attendees asked, so we listened," explains Jessica Stewart, Vice President, EMRG Media. "It's no surprise they wanted more of the Expo. We're bringing together pioneering voices, and facilitating networking in a very effective way. There's really nothing else like it."

2019 Keynote Speaker: Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran speaking at The Event Planner Expo 2018. Photo by Netanel Tavel.

Synonymous with the top trade show are consistently impressive speakers. In the past, public figures like Martha Stewart and Barbara Corcoran have graced the Expo stages. This year, EMRG Media continues to impress, with Gary Vaynerchuk and Jason Feifer sharing their business insight as the event's keynote speakers.

Gary Vaynerchuk, the CEO of VaynerMedia, is one of the marketing world's most important voices. With a keen eye for fresh content, he's helped bring to life some of the most cutting edge marketing of the last decade. "In the ever-changing landscape of social media and branding, VaynerMedia continues to stand out as a company that never disappoints. The company embodies the creativity and innovation that the Expo is all about," Stewart explains. Jason Feifer, the Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, will also be addressing the top executives, marketers, event planners, and business owners who attend the Speaker Series. His fresh take on industry trends is backed up by years of experience contributing to the country's top publications, from Fast Company to New York Magazine. He also is the host of two very popular podcasts. Both seasoned voices are a decisive nod to the current landscape of marketing and branding, one that increasingly values creativity and disruptive, paradigm-shifting content. The Speaker Series will also feature Amy Landino, the co-founder of Vincenzo Landino, Suzanne Taylor, Head of Experiential Marketing at Xander, Ariana Stecker, COO of Save the Date, Elizabeth Craighead, Senior Producer of Experiential & Events at Live Nation, and many more.

The Event Planner Expo is mere months away, with a jam-packed schedule of must-attend talks and networking events. Beginning with an opening night party at SPIN on October 1st, followed by the Speaker Series at 92Y on October 2nd, culminating in a day of booths and networking at the Metropolitan Pavilion on October 3rd, this is the one event of the year you don't want to miss.

Various levels of ticketing are available but are selling quickly. For more information and to secure your spot, visit: http://www.theeventplannerexpo.com/ . For book signing and photo-op access, make sure you purchase an All Access or Super All Access Ticket.

For additional information about The Event Planner Expo 2019, please visit: www.theeventplannerexpo.com

About EMRG Media:

EMRG Media is a premier, full-service marketing, event planning, and publishing firm based in Manhattan. Over the past 16 years, EMRG Media has garnered public acclaim and recognition as an innovative corporate event marketer. They have successfully executed countless creative marketing campaigns, experiential events, activations, and corporate events for their impressive client base which includes Godiva, Fossil, Google, Twitter, Columbia Records, JP Morgan, and many more.

SOURCE EMRG Media