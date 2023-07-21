The Event Planner Expo Announces Keynote Speaker Gary Vaynerchuk Speaking at Events & Marketing Conference in New York City

EMRG Media, the group behind The Event Planner Expo, is bringing game-changing voices to their annual trade show.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Event Planner Expo, the highly anticipated gathering of event planning, marketing, and corporate executives, is back in New York City. Organized by EMRG Media, this annual event aims to connect and inspire industry players, fostering meaningful connections and facilitating growth within the industry. The 3-day conference is scheduled to take place from October 10th – 12th, 2023. "Our attendees asked, so we listened," explains Jessica Stewart, Vice President of EMRG Media. "Having Gary Vaynerchuk as our keynote speaker is exactly what our attendees wanted. They were eager to learn Sales, Marketing Social Media and A.I. strategies from a leader in that landscape, and Gary's expertise is unparalleled."

Join Gary Vaynerchuk LIVE at The Event Planner Expo 2023!

Synonymous with this top-notch trade show are consistently impressive speakers. Past events have featured public figures like Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Jesse Itzler, Mel Robbins and more. Continuing the tradition of excellence, this year's Expo will showcase the marketing mastermind and social media icon, Gary Vaynerchuk, as the keynote speaker.

Gary Vaynerchuk, the CEO of VaynerMedia, stands as one of the most influential voices in the marketing world. With a keen eye for fresh content, he has been instrumental in bringing some of the most cutting-edge marketing strategies to life over the last decade. "Gary Vaynerchuk's remarkable success in social media, marketing, and branding is what sets him apart and makes VaynerMedia a true industry leader. His innovation strategies and boundless creativity are exactly what our Expo attendees need to learn and implement in order to grow their businesses in today's fast-paced world. VaynerMedia exemplifies the very essence of what The Event Planner Expo aims to inspire – a relentless pursuit of excellence and staying ahead in an ever-evolving landscape," Stewart explains.

The Event Planner Expo is just a few months away, promising a jam-packed schedule of must-attend talks and networking events. Starting with an opening night party at Lavan Midtown on October 10th, followed by the Speaker Series at 92NY on October 11th, and culminating in a day of exhibitor booths, activations, industry leaders and networking at the Metropolitan Pavilion on October 12th, with an after party at NEBULA with a Surprise Special Guest Performance.

Tickets are available at various levels. For more information or to purchase Education, VIP Education or All Access Tickets visit: http://www.theeventplannerexpo.com/

About EMRG Media:

EMRG Media is a premier, full-service marketing, event planning, and publishing firm based in Manhattan. Over the past 20 years, EMRG Media has garnered public acclaim and recognition as an innovative corporate event marketer. They have successfully executed countless corporate events, brand activations, conferences creative marketing campaigns, experiential events and immersive activations for their impressive client base, which includes Google, Fiverr, Twitter, Columbia Records, JP Morgan, and many more.

Media Contact:

Name: Jessica Stewart

Title: VP of Marketing, EMRG Media

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 917-940-5239

Website: www.theeventplannerexpo.com

SOURCE EMRG Media