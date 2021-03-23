The Evergreens in Moorestown, New Jersey Begins Multi-Million Dollar Senior Living Community Expansion

MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Evergreens senior living community has begun the initial phase of a major campus renovation and expansion project totaling approximately $10 million. The renovations feature new construction and extensive upgrades to existing common areas throughout the senior living community, which is home to approximately 216 residents.

Acts Retirement-Life Communities, the parent company of The Evergreens, is leading the development of the two-year project which includes a fully renovated clubhouse, lobby area and front entrance at the community located at 309 Bridgeboro Road. The clubhouse will feature a new bistro, coffee shop, library, theater, wellness center, hair salon and rehabilitation space as well as an expanded fitness center and renovated main dining room and game room.

The Evergreens' 32-acre campus includes 200 independent living apartment homes, an on-site health care center with 66 assisted living suites and a 34-bed skilled nursing center. Following its affiliation with Acts in 2018, The Evergreens embarked on a master planning process to prepare for the next generation of retirees. The current project is anticipated for completion in 2022.

"We are very excited for this next evolution of our campus to serve our residents and future generations of seniors who desire the retirement lifestyle experience and healthcare security our type of community provides," said Executive Director Tom Burke.

The Evergreens is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) that offers a continuum of care where residents live independently in apartment homes and as needs change can move into on-site assisted living and skilled care residences based on their individual healthcare needs. One of the most unique aspects of The Evergreens is its life care plan, which pre-pays any future long-term care residents may need. For more information visit www.ActsEvergreens.org.

