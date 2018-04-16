The Everygirl Launches The Everymom and The Everygirl Media Group

CHICAGO, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Everygirl Media Group, a leading online content publisher that has attracted nearly 35 million readers since 2012, announced today the launch of their latest online platform - The Everymom. Expanding upon the success of their flagship website TheEverygirl.com, TheEverymom.com seeks to provide a space where mothers of all ages can visit to seek guidance on parenting topics, health and wellness content and shopping guides for themselves and their children.

The Everygirl Media Group

"Launching The Everymom was a natural next step for The Everygirl as we have always planned to grow with our readers to address the ever-changing shifts in focus that parenthood brings," said Alaina Kaczmarski, co-founder and editor of The Everygirl Media Group. "We've helped guide and inspire this generation of charismatic, hard-working Everygirls who have spent years developing their careers, global experiences and self-growth, and we want to continue to do that for our readers that choose to take on the great adventure of motherhood – either with a partner or on their own. The Everymom will aim to help, inspire and spotlight those women and their stories."

Co-founder Danielle Moss adds: "The pressures and expectations of being a mom in today's world can leave so many women feeling like they are never enough. Our goal is to create a community of women that are juggling careers, budgets, relationships and motherhood who are searching for a place where they can seek real-life advice on issues they are experiencing with solutions they can actually implement into their daily lives."

