The Everygirl Launches The Everymom and The Everygirl Media Group

CHICAGO, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Everygirl Media Group, a leading online content publisher that has attracted nearly 35 million readers since 2012, announced today the launch of their latest online platform - The Everymom. Expanding upon the success of their flagship website TheEverygirl.com, TheEverymom.com seeks to provide a space where mothers of all ages can visit to seek guidance on parenting topics, health and wellness content and shopping guides for themselves and their children.
"Launching The Everymom was a natural next step for The Everygirl as we have always planned to grow with our readers to address the ever-changing shifts in focus that parenthood brings," said Alaina Kaczmarski, co-founder and editor of The Everygirl Media Group. "We've helped guide and inspire this generation of charismatic, hard-working Everygirls who have spent years developing their careers, global experiences and self-growth, and we want to continue to do that for our readers that choose to take on the great adventure of motherhood – either with a partner or on their own. The Everymom will aim to help, inspire and spotlight those women and their stories."
Co-founder Danielle Moss adds: "The pressures and expectations of being a mom in today's world can leave so many women feeling like they are never enough. Our goal is to create a community of women that are juggling careers, budgets, relationships and motherhood who are searching for a place where they can seek real-life advice on issues they are experiencing with solutions they can actually implement into their daily lives."
For more information, visit http://www.theeverygirl.com and http://www.theeverymom.com.
