The Everygirl Media Group and Day Designer Partner to Create 2021 Planner Collection

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuing a life well-lived just got a whole lot easier. Day Designer, the original intentional planning system for women, is delighted to announce its latest collaboration with The Everygirl Media Group, the premier online destination inspiring creative, career-driven women. The Everygirl for Day Designer 2021 collection includes signature and traditional planners as well as desk and wall calendars, now available in retail stores nationwide. Combining The Everygirl's timeless style and original content with Day Designer's trusted authority on planning pages, each product offers both beauty and function, empowering women to create the lives they've always wanted for themselves.

"When we created The Everygirl eight years ago, we envisioned an online destination to guide and inspire woman just like us who were trying to find balance and figure it all out. We wanted to help women foster their career development and take control of their finances; travel the world and hone their personal style; nurture their relationships and tackle everything else that may come her way," said Alaina Kaczmarski, co-founder of The Everygirl Media Group. "With these planners, we are excited to bring The Everygirl's mission to life in a tangible way, and be a part of our readers' daily lives, on their desks and in their homes, helping every girls everywhere navigate the day-to-day."

Among the 33-piece collection are two signature planners, The Career Planner and 30-Day Challenge Planner. The Career Planner sets up success for 2021 professional growth with tasks and to-do lists on tabbed monthly and weekly calendars and plenty of writing space, as well as life-planning worksheets to document career progress, and helpful tips, inspirational quotes and exclusive articles for guidance. For those ready to take on 2021, the 30-Day Planner guides goal-setting and action-tracking with helpful content to fuel motivation, as well as tabbed monthly and weekly calendars, life-planning pages, worksheets, and reflection pages to map out the steps toward each goal and track progress. These signature planners come with a linen cover, in Gray Mist and Soft Blue, respectively, are 7" x 9" page-size and are priced at $16.99.

Reflecting the brand's clean, timeless design aesthetic, The Everygirl for Day Designer features a base of white and grey neutrals paired with soft blush, mint green and pastel blue hues, and is finished with gold foil accents. As for patterns, thick stripes, striking ikat dots and feminine florals round out a collection that is as classic as it is beautiful. Enhancing the planning experience, each product also includes hand-lettered quotes for each month and one-of-a-kind editorial insights from The Everygirl archives to help inspire and guide the year.

The full collection is in retail stores nationwide. Planners come in five sizes and a variety of cover options, with prices ranging from $12.99 to $16.99. Desk and wall calendars, sold as standalone calendars or packaged with coordinating planners, are available in three sizes, three colorways and priced at $12.99. All of The Everygirl for Day Designer planners are dated from January through December 2021.

About Day Designer:

Day Designer is planner brand unlike any other. It empowers women to live, design, and organize their way to an intentional, productive and beautiful life. Part calendar, part organized to-do list, and part motivational tool, each Day Designer planner combines goal setting worksheets, dated planning pages and unique page layouts that guide prioritization, scheduling, note-taking and gratitude. Featuring beautiful covers and gold embellishments, Day Designer is known for a timeless, elevated look that makes each day more beautiful. Available in several collections, including the luxury-look Flagship Collection, sold on Daydesigner.com, and the popular Day Designer for Blue Sky line with a broad range of organizational options, and is sold in national retail stores, including Target, Staples and Amazon. Outside of being the most intuitive and gorgeous planners on the market, Day Designer's philosophy is one we can all get behind: a well-designed day is the key to a well-lived life. www.daydesigner.com

About The Everygirl Media Group:

The Everygirl Media Group is the premier online destination inspiring creative, career-driven women to create the lives they've always wanted for themselves. Whether she is searching for the latest fashion and beauty trends, hoping to find the perfect sofa to solve her design dilemma, or wants to sharpen her interview skills to land her dream job, The Everygirl has all the answers for the girl on the go. Founded in 2012 by Alaina Kaczmarski and Danielle Moss, The Everygirl has been ranked by Forbes as a Top 100 Website for Women and Top 10 Website for Millennials, designed a line of furniture with Interior Define, and hosted events around the country inspiring its readers to live a life better lived. In 2018, Kaczmarski and Moss also launched The Everymom, a natural next step for the brand to grow with its readers and reach those who are moms like them, trying to be a mom or thinking of a becoming a mom. This step also laid the foundation for The Everygirl Media Group, created to pursue larger partnerships and initiatives, new verticals and much more. For more information, please visit www.theeverygirl.com and www.theeverymom.com.

