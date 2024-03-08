The Evolution of Oriental Rugs: Customization, Sustainability, and Modern Trends

One of the primary concerns for rug enthusiasts is finding the perfect size for their living spaces. Recognizing this challenge, S&H Rugs, Inc., has started offering custom rug options, allowing customers to recreate their favorite carpet designs in dimensions that suit their needs. This trend is gaining popularity in the United States, as people seek unique and tailored solutions for their homes.

The artistry behind hand-knotted rugs is a testament to the craftsmanship of creating each piece. Depending on the materials used, such as wool, silk, or cotton, and the intricacy of the design, the production time for a custom hand-knotted rug can range from 90 to 150 days. Our dedication to quality ensures that clients receive carpets that are not only visually stunning but also durable and long-lasting.

Oriental Rug Trending Designs: Embracing Modernity

Over the past six months, the rug industry has witnessed a notable shift in design preferences. Approximately 70% of consumers gravitate towards modern rug designs characterized by symmetry and contemporary aesthetics. This surge in demand highlights the dynamic nature of consumer tastes and the industry's adaptability. The Rise of Pink, Grey, and Blue colors play a vital role in determining the appeal of a rug. Our clients are constantly asking for rugs in Pink, especially in pale shades. Pink has recently emerged as a dominant and sought-after color. Grey tones and various shades of blue are also experiencing heightened popularity. S&H Rugs, Inc., is responding to this demand by incorporating these trending colors into our designs, offering a diverse range for our clients to choose from.

At S&H Rugs, Inc., Sustainability is at the Forefront

In today's environmentally conscious society, sustainability has become a top priority. At S&H Rugs, we are increasingly adopting eco-friendly practices, utilizing undyed wool and vegetable dyes, and promoting the reusability of some of our outdated oriental rugs. We even embrace a color reform approach, giving vintage rugs a new lease on life by stripping away existing colors, rewashing them, and imparting an antiqued vintage look. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with the growing consumer awareness and preference for eco-friendly rugs.

Our client's preferences vary, ranging from those who favor modern designs with washed-out aesthetics to those who appreciate transitional styles. The East Coast market, in particular, has shown an affinity for tribal and geometric patterns, reflecting the influence of regional tastes. At S&H Rugs, we constantly innovate to cater to these diverse preferences, offering various color combinations and designs to make our products more appealing to a broad audience.

As the hand-knotted oriental rug industry continues to evolve, the emphasis on customization, contemporary design, and sustainability remains our priority. The shift towards offering custom rugs, incorporating modern and sustainable elements, and understanding diverse consumer preferences indicates an industry that is responsive to the market's ever-changing demands. With hand-knotted rugs and innovative programs, at S&H Rugs, Inc., we provide clients, interior designers and interior design shops with a wide range of choices, allowing them to find the perfect handmade carpet that complements their styles and values.

S&H Rugs, Inc., will be exhibiting at HPMKT, High Point, N.C., booth M1015, second floor. April 13-17, 2024.

