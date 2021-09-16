The Evolution of Payer-Provider Networks Includes Next Generation Approaches for Better Performance on Cost, Quality and Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join this unique and provocative online discussion on September 29th at 11am CST, led by moderator Richard Lungen, Managing Member, Leverage Health Solutions, and panelists Beth Andersen, California Plan President, Anthem, Aaron Friedkin, MD, SVP Care Delivery Transformation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and Peter Kelly, Chief Value Officer, Optum Tri-State Region/Executive Director, CareMount Medical.

This engaging online discussion between industry leaders addresses these questions and more:

Payer-provider network dynamics have changed before, but what's different about this present moment?

When it comes to value-based care and partnering with payers, how are the dynamics changing on the provider side?

It's all well and good for payer-provider partnerships to evolve, but it won't move the needle unless it translates into a focus on clinician experience. How is that playing out?

How are health plans trying to transform how they partner with provider networks?

What's driving the uptick in efforts to better partner together? Is it an increasing cost mandate, a competitive market, or something else?

What three things will change in the next 18 months with payer-provider partnerships?

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim's software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality healthcare through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

