The Evolved Traveler Fuels Passion for Responsible Tourism and Conservation with a New Line-up of Live Virtual "Evolved Engagements"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Evolved Traveler, curator of worldwide luxury travel experiences designed to promote a sense of global community and responsible tourism, has launched a new a new line-up of live, multi-media, virtual events titled, "Evolved Engagements," which enable Guests to share in their passion for responsible tourism and conservation with myriad specialists and authorities in the fields.

"Our 'Evolved Engagements' are a natural extension of the 'Evolved Experiences' we offer our Guests on their journeys with us and is one of the things that we believe genuinely sets us apart. With travel being limited during the pandemic, 'Evolved Engagements' not only allow Guests opportunities to participate in our global community, but contribute to it as well," said The Evolved Traveler President, Justin Smith.

Immersive Experiences and Positive Impact

Launching with three consecutive, expert-led, live programs based in Africa, these new "Evolved Engagements" include: Rhino Conservation Up-Close exploring the trials faced and triumphs achieved in conservation efforts of white and black rhinos; Blue Conservation: Hope Spots allowing a "deep-dive" into ocean conservation with a member of the Mission Blue Global Alliance; and The Art of Wildlife Monitoring educating engaged participants of the necessary steps to protecting threatened species such as lions, elephants, cheetahs, and rhinos."

Beginning this month, the sessions will take place at 1pm ET/10 PT on three consecutive Sundays in February and March: Rhino Conservation – Feb 21; Blue Conservation – February 28; and The Art of Wildlife Monitoring – Mar 7. The cost for the series of three sessions is $50 per guest (or, $20 per guest per session) while 20% of proceeds from each session will be donated to the respective organizations.

"During these uncertain times, we're very pleased to not only be able to offer our Guests live experiences on the other side of the word, but to have them know they are making a difference in conservation efforts at the same time," said Smith.

For more information, or to join in one or all the "Evolved Engagements," please visit www.evolvedtraveler.com/evolvedengagements, or call 323.505.4415 today.

