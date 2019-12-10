The Excellence Collection Announces Opening of Finest Punta Cana for September 2020

"We are delighted to be opening our second Finest Resorts property in Punta Cana. We know that guests of any age will enjoy this top-of-the-line resort and its personalized service. We are thrilled to offer a whole new Infinite Excellence experience for adults, families and wedding groups traveling to the Dominican Republic," stated Mr. Domingo Aznar, the brand's Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Offering 455 all-suite accommodations with many of the categories Finest Resorts is known for along with a few new suite options, Finest Punta Cana will be divided into a western half for adults only and Excellence Club areas, and an eastern half for all ages plus Finest Club areas.

Families will enjoy the expansive beachside main pool with pool bars and splash areas with kids' games. Imagine Kids Club will offer mini water parks and activities divided by age groups, and two Imagine Lounges near the restaurants will have supervised activities for kids. The property will boast sixteen bars and twelve restaurants, including new culinary concepts for the brand.

Finest Punta Cana will also feature two private club settings, Excellence Club for adults and Finest Club for all ages, with upgraded suite categories, exclusive amenities, private pools and beach areas, plus members-only bars and restaurants.

With wellbeing and celebration at the core of the brand's pillars, ONE Spa at Finest Punta Cana will equally cater to families and adults, and a complete fitness center can be found on site. The resort will also be fully equipped for wedding ceremonies and receptions, from an elegant ballroom to a pristine beachfront location; all events are welcome at Finest Punta Cana.

For additional information, visit Finest Punta Cana online or call +1-866-540-2585

SOURCE The Excellence Collection