The Excellence Collection Launches New Rewards Program

The upscale experience that characterizes these highly-awarded all-inclusive hotels and resorts will now be enhanced with members-only privileges, which include curated offerings automatically unlocked upon check-out from any of the brand's properties. From exclusive discounts at world-class spas to in-suite surprises, the program will represent the brand's appreciation for guests who become part of The Excellence Collection family.

"The Excellence Collection properties have steadily built a reputation that our guests have sustained throughout the years. It is because of our loyal customer base that we have enjoyed over two decades of Infinite Excellence, and it is very important for us to show our gratitude through this new initiative," states Domingo Aznar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for The Excellence Collection.

Membership to the rewards program is complimentary to all new and recent guests, regardless of the booking site or agency used to book their stay, and will be given automatically upon check-out; activation will be required from an email sent by the host property following a guest's stay. The program will also be extended to those who have stayed at any of The Excellence Collection properties throughout the Caribbean as of January 1, 2019. Additionally, the program will feature a portal on The Excellence Collection Rewards website where active members will be able to track their status, personalize future vacations, and discover benefits available to them throughout the brand's portfolio.

The loyalty program will be divided into four tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond. Guests can level up the more they stay, and member benefits increase from each tier to the next, Diamond being the highest level available in the program.

From meaningful and unexpected gifts to complimentary suite upgrades and premier bottles of bubbly, every stay as an active program member will become a sophisticated experience for the senses. The Excellence Collection Rewards benefits have been thoughtfully curated to enhance an already exceptional stay. A full list of tiers and benefits is available here .

Explore the unexpected and discover the surprises of program tiers at rewards.theexcellencecollection.com .

Contact: Diego Penaranda, 305-842-7215, [email protected]

SOURCE The Excellence Collection