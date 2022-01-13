The exclusive Balmain X Barbie pop-up experience, inspired by the brand's collaboration with the iconic pop culture figure, launches at Neiman Marcus NorthPark in Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus has partnered with Balmain to create a special pop-up store displaying the luxury brand's collaboration with Barbie. The pop-up mimics the glass pavilion of the iconic Grand Palais in Paris, where customers can sit on Parisian park benches and interact with the limited-edition collection in a pedestrian garden much like the famous Tuileries.

This pop-up will be installed and available from January 13th to January 30th at the Neiman Marcus NorthPark location in Dallas, Texas. Customers will be able to enjoy weekend activations that include a live DJ set, a custom cotton candy machine and photo opportunities in a life-sized Barbie doll box. The exclusive experience is also a celebration of Neiman Marcus' 10-year relationship with Balmain, being the luxury multi-brand retailer with the largest assortment of the French fashion house's collections worldwide.

"We have heard from many of our customers that they want to have fun with fashion again. The special partnership between Balmain and Barbie does that and more," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer for Neiman Marcus. "As Neiman Marcus continues to innovate the ways in which we engage with our customers, we are thrilled to partner on an exclusive pop-up experience that celebrates the excitement of playing dress up and brings a modern multi-cultural take on the Barbie brand to our Dallas NorthPark location. It doesn't get any more joyful than being able to explore and shop the limited-edition unisex collection while immersed in a unique adventure envisioned by Balmain and Barbie. We look forward to bringing it to life for Neiman Marcus customers."

Much of this limited-edition collection plays with new spins on familiar Balmain signatures, including the house's iconic marinière and its mesmerizing Labyrinth pattern. There are also several new takes on iconic designs that were first introduced on Balmain's Paris Fashion Week runways—with each offering slightly adjusted to reflect the modern Barbie aesthetic, while never veering away from the famously exacting standards of Balmain's ateliers. At Neiman Marcus there are a number of exclusive styles, including a Maxi Monogram Dress for $8,495, a Boat Neck Balmain Printed Sweat Dress for $1,395 and an Oversize Denim Jacket with Embroidered Badges for $5,350.

Creative Director Olivier Rousteing and his Balmain design team have also been inspired by the Barbie universe's familiar bright iconography. Badges, tees and hoodies cleverly channel the bold graphic treatment that one immediately recognizes as Barbie's — and many of the accessories are inventive hybrids of Balmain's signature bags and Barbie packaging.

"I love how the inspiration truly flowed both ways for this special Balmain-Barbie partnership. It's easy to spot how my design team and I have riffed on the very-familiar flair, colors and graphics of the Barbie universe," said Rousteing. "And this limited-edition collection also gives fresh and unexpected spins to several of Balmain's most celebrated signatures, including the marinière and the house's 50-year-old Labyrinth pattern. The one-of-a-kind Dallas pop-up at Neiman Marcus builds upon that spirit, cleverly weaving two distinct visions together. With its blend of the iconic touches that you'd find on my hometown's finest avenues and a very pop twist on the familiar codes of Balmain boutiques, we know that this is definitely the Paris where Barbie would be hanging out."

The collection will be available online at Neimanmarcus.com and in select Neiman Marcus stores, with prices ranging from $295 to $42,494.

