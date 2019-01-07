The Execu|Search Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Execu|Search Group announced today that they've won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and placed talent. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based on ratings by their clients and the candidates they've helped find jobs. Less than 2% of all staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

Focused on making the best possible match between people and companies, The Execu|Search Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 76% of their clients and 68% of their talent, significantly higher than the industry's average.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication of our team," said The Execu|Search Group's CEO, Edward Fleischman. "We're successful because all of our employees embody and believe in our core values of transparency, responsiveness, accountability, and entrepreneurship."

"In today's historically tight labor market, hiring managers and job seekers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "Best of Staffing winners have set themselves apart by demonstrating their commitment to client and candidate service, investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client and talent experience at their firm."

About The Execu|Search Group

The Execu|Search Group is a leading recruitment, temporary staffing, and workforce solutions firm with offices throughout the U.S. The firm serves clients across a broad range of industries, including Accounting/Finance, Creative + Digital, Engineering, Financial Services, Healthcare, Human Resources, Legal Services, Nonprofit, Office Support, Pharma, and Technology.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association's exclusive service quality partner. Learn more: ClearlyRated.com/Solutions.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. Award winners are showcased on ClearlyRated.com.

