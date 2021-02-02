The Execu|Search Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best Of Staffing Client And Talent Awards For Service Excellence

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Execu|Search Group announced today that they've won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and placed talent. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder and sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. The Execu|Search Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 78.4% from clients and 61.8% from candidates, significantly higher than the industry's averages of 28% and 18% respectfully in 2020.

"We're proud to be recognized for this accomplishment," said The Execu|Search Group's CEO, Larry Dolinko. "As we navigate the challenges of today and of the days ahead, we're here to be a resource for our clients and candidates. It's been an incredibly tough year for everyone, and we're grateful to be in a position where we can help—whether through our customizable solutions and market expertise, or to lend an ear."

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else."

About The Execu|Search Group

The Execu|Search Group is a leading recruitment, temporary staffing, and workforce solutions firm with offices throughout the U.S. The firm serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Pharma, Professional (Accounting, Financial Services, HR/Administration, and Legal), and Engineering.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more: https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased on ClearlyRated.com.



MEDIA CONTACT: Stephanie Klemperer, (212-871-0607), [email protected]

SOURCE The Execu|Search Group

