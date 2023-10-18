The Executive Leadership Council Appoints Audrey Taylor as Chief of Academy

News provided by

The Executive Leadership Council

18 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) today announced the appointment of Audrey Taylor as Chief Academy Officer, effective October 16, 2023. The ELC is the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs and global thought leaders. The organization advocates for advancing Black leadership by increasing the number of Black corporate CEOs, C-Suite executives and board members, and building the pipeline of the next generation of Black corporate leaders.

Continue Reading
The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) today announced the appointment of Audrey Taylor as Chief Academy Officer, effective October 16, 2023. The ELC is the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs and global thought leaders.
The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) today announced the appointment of Audrey Taylor as Chief Academy Officer, effective October 16, 2023. The ELC is the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs and global thought leaders.

Ms. Taylor will report directly to the CEO and will be responsible for leading The ELC Academy, creating a value proposition for corporations committed to moving the needle on attracting, retaining and promoting Black talent. She will also lead the organization's newly formed consultancy offerings.

"The ELC is known for its initiatives for enhancing Black talent and it is also known for its research and consulting with global corporations. Ms. Taylor's years spent in the consulting environment and her expertise in building businesses make her an excellent choice for Chief Academy Officer," said Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO of The ELC.

Ms. Taylor has extensive experience in consulting and advisory, most recently as Managing Director of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practice at Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, and at Catalyst, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to creating workplaces that work for women. In her role at Catalyst, Ms. Taylor spent two years building consulting capability to help companies create actionable, data-driven DEI strategies.

Prior to Catalyst, Ms. Taylor served at Gartner (formerly Corporate Executive Board, CEB), where she contributed to best practice research and architected peer-to-peer learning experiences for C-suite executives and their teams across CEB's HR and IT practices.

"I am delighted to join The ELC leadership team and look forward to launching a consultative practice and expanding our research and leadership development offerings to maximize the leadership pipeline of Black executives and further our mission of advancing Black executives globally. The ELC has a reputation of excellence and I am pleased to have the opportunity to help grow that with corporations that need our help," said Audrey Taylor

Ms. Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration from Stanford University.

About The Executive Leadership Council:

The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising nearly 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council

Also from this source

The Executive Leadership Council's Symposium and Recognition Gala Week Wraps Up with $1M Community Impact Investment

The Executive Leadership Council's Symposium and Recognition Gala Week Wraps Up with $1M Community Impact Investment

The Executive Leadership Council announced today that it will launch a $1M community impact investment geared towards boosting entrepreneurship and...
Boyz II Men to Headline the 2023 Executive Leadership Council Annual Recognition Gala in Celebration of Black Business Excellence

Boyz II Men to Headline the 2023 Executive Leadership Council Annual Recognition Gala in Celebration of Black Business Excellence

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) announced today that 14-time nominated and four-time Grammy award-winning artists Boyz II Men will headline...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

African American

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.