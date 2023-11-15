The Executive Leadership Council Appoints Earl Granger, III as Chief Development and Impact Officer

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) today announced the appointment of Earl Granger, III as Chief Development and Impact Officer, effective November 15, 2023. The ELC is the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs and global thought leaders. The organization advocates for advancing Black leadership by increasing the number of Black corporate CEOs, C-Suite executives and board members, and building the pipeline of the next generation of Black corporate leaders.

The Executive Leadership Council named Earl Granger, III Chief Development and Impact Officer, effective November 15, 2023.
Mr. Granger will report directly to the CEO and will lead the design and implementation of fundraising strategies, development communication, and community relations activities, to identify, cultivate, and steward new and existing funding sources and partnerships.

"We are pleased to welcome Earl as our first development and impact officer. His talent, energy and expertise will contribute greatly to The ELC's future growth and continued positive influence in and on corporate America," said Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO of The ELC.

Mr. Granger will serve as a member of the executive leadership team, working synergistically to review, revise, and implement The ELC's development and external relations programs.

"I look forward to joining The ELC and forging new channels for funding and expanding the impact of this great organization. We have an impressive value proposition and I am excited about the possibilities to explore new horizons and expand our reach into and ultimately beyond the communities we currently serve," said Mr. Granger.

Mr. Granger led fundraising efforts at the world's largest living history museum in Williamsburg, VA. Within a three-year period, he led the organization to three record-breaking fundraising years, including the organization's first $100 million year. At the museum, he secured transformational levels of funding for a variety of projects, including initiatives that support a more inclusive American story.

Prior to that leadership role, he served as the associate vice president of development for a decade at his alma mater, William & Mary, where he was part of the leadership team that successfully completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign, with the largest priority focused on scholarships.

Mr. Granger received both his bachelor's degree in public policy and master's degree in education from William & Mary.

About The Executive Leadership Council:

The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising nearly 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council

