The Executive Leadership Council to Award Over $2.5 Million in Scholarships to More than 130 Scholars at 2024 Annual Recognition Gala

This year's list includes 82 scholars from 23 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black CEOs, senior executives, corporate board members, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders, announced today it will award $2.5 million in scholarships to 131 undergraduate and graduate students during its 2024 Annual Recognition Gala. The event will be held on October 3, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis in Washington D.C.

Established in 1995, The ELC Scholarship Program is a vital part of the organization's mission to build a diverse pipeline of leadership talent across corporate America. The 2024 class of scholars includes a diverse group of students, 62% of whom attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Additionally, 80% of this year's scholars are pursuing a career in the Sciences, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

"Our scholars are exceptional individuals who will shape the future of business," said Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council. "The ELC's scholarship program is essential to our broader mission of ensuring that participants are equipped to excel in leadership roles and make impactful contributions to the business world. We are committed to supporting their educational and career journeys."

ELC Honors Symposium is a cornerstone event of The ELC's commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders. During this week-long experience, scholars participate in a range of activities designed to develop their leadership skills, build professional networks, and prepare them for successful careers.

Scholars engage in leadership development workshops, career coaching sessions, and mentorship opportunities led by top executives from Fortune 500 companies. They also attend networking events and panel discussions on corporate leadership, diversity, and inclusion.

The week culminates with their participation in The ELC's Annual Recognition Gala, where they are celebrated for their achievements and officially welcomed into the broader ELC network. This immersive experience empowers scholars with the tools and insights to excel as future leaders in corporate America.

This year's HBCU scholars hail from a variety of academic institutions, including Alabama A&M University, Albany State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Clark Atlanta University, Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Fisk University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University, Southern University and A&M College, Spelman College, Tougaloo College, Tuskegee University, Winston-Salem State University.

The ELC Scholarship program is made possible thanks to the generous support of this year's sponsors, including Accenture, Bank of America, Chevron, The Coca-Cola Foundation, Comcast NBC Universal, ExxonMobil, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc, HSBC, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's, Otsuka, PepsiCo Foundation, RTX, Synchrony, UnitedHealth Group and Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation.

About The Executive Leadership Council

Founded in 1986, The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact businesses and communities. With a network of more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and corporate board members, The ELC is committed to increasing the number of Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises.

