The Executive Leadership Council to Honor Ecolab with 2024 ELC Corporate Award for Outstanding Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The award recognizes Ecolab's outstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and leadership in fostering an inclusive corporate culture.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black CEOs, senior executives, corporate board directors, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders, is proud to announce that Ecolab will be honored with the 2024 ELC Corporate Award during The ELC Recognition Gala. The event will take place on October 3, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) announced that Ecolab will be honored with the 2024 ELC Corporate Award during The ELC Recognition Gala on October 3 in Washington, DC.

The ELC Corporate Award celebrates companies with the highest standards of partnership, collaboration, and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Ecolab has been recognized for its extensive efforts in embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into every facet of its business, from attracting and cultivating top talent to doing business with its customers and suppliers.

"Ecolab's dedication to creating a workplace where diversity, equity, and inclusion are not just values but daily practices, sets a powerful example for the corporate world," said Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council. "Their commitment to fostering an inclusive culture where everyone feels empowered to bring their authentic selves to work has made a lasting impact within their organization and beyond. The ELC is honored to acknowledge Ecolab's leadership in driving sustainable DEI progress."

Ecolab operates with concern for the well-being of all people, further aspiring to develop a workplace that more closely reflects the communities it serves. This includes enhancing ongoing efforts aimed at maintaining pay equity, expanding a diverse range of applicant pools and talent pipelines and aiming to increase management-level gender and ethnic/racial diversity to reflect the local labor force by 2030.

The company has received numerous accolades for its efforts, including being named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by Fair360 (formerly DiversityInc) and being named an "Equality 100 Award" recipient on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for 11 consecutive years.

"For more than 100 years, the people of Ecolab have seen opportunities where others have seen challenges," said Ecolab Chairman and CEO Christophe Beck. "The ELC has inspired us to create opportunities for our Black talent and promote open dialogue with top leaders across our organization. I hope Ecolab can provide an example for other organizations that business success, innovation and growth are linked to diversity, equity and inclusion."

The 2024 ELC Recognition Gala, themed "Unstoppable Together," is the punctuating event that wraps up The ELC Gala Week, the organization's premier annual event, celebrating the achievements of Black executives and fostering the next generation of Black leaders. Held over several days, the week includes a series of high-profile events, including The ELC Recognition Gala, which honors outstanding individuals and companies for their bold leadership and commitment to excellence, diversity, equity and inclusion.

About The Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. Founded in 1986, The ELC comprises more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs more than 46,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab , Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab .

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council