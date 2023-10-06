The Executive Leadership Council's Symposium and Recognition Gala Week Wraps Up with $1M Community Impact Investment

News provided by

The Executive Leadership Council

06 Oct, 2023, 16:40 ET

The funds will be used to help address social and political justice and boost wealth creation through entrepreneurism for the Black Community

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council announced today that it will launch a $1M community impact investment geared towards boosting entrepreneurship and addressing social and economic justice. Recipients include the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, Legal Defense Fund, and the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.

Continue Reading
R&B legends Boyz II Men perform at The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) Recognition Gala on October 6, 2023. The annual ELC Symposium and Recognition Gala welcomes nearly 4000 Black executives, including corporate CEOs, executives and up-and-coming business leaders from the largest global corporations. Credit: Imagine Photography
R&B legends Boyz II Men perform at The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) Recognition Gala on October 6, 2023. The annual ELC Symposium and Recognition Gala welcomes nearly 4000 Black executives, including corporate CEOs, executives and up-and-coming business leaders from the largest global corporations. Credit: Imagine Photography
The ELC Scholars Class of 2023. This year, 138 scholars were awarded $3M in scholarships. Students hailed from 67 academic institutions, including 40 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Photo credit: Matt Ellis Photography
The ELC Scholars Class of 2023. This year, 138 scholars were awarded $3M in scholarships. Students hailed from 67 academic institutions, including 40 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Photo credit: Matt Ellis Photography

The announcement was made during the organization's annual recognition gala, a celebration that wraps up ELC Week, an energizing and enriching week of programming geared towards fostering growth and prosperity for the next generation of Black business leaders through programs like its CEO GameChanger Conference and Mid-level Managers Symposium.

This year's event hosted nearly 4000 guests, including corporate CEOs, executives and up-and-coming business leaders from the largest global corporations at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center Oct. 3 - 6. The closing event featured a star performance from R&B legends Boyz II Men and honored Black leaders in Corporate America including Ariel Investments Co-CEO Mellody Hobson, independent board member and corporate executive Arlene Isaacs-Lowe and Synchrony.

Click to download photos from Imagine Photography.

A focal point of the week for attendees was the The ELC Scholars Annual Honors Symposium which provided a record-breaking $3M in scholarships and brought together 138 collegiates from 67 academic institutions, including 40 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). During the symposium, scholars had the opportunity to receive professional development and participate in workshops hosted by corporate sponsors including "Executive Presence: Gravitas Like a Boss," hosted by Bank of America, "Your Network is Your Net Worth – Leveraging Sponsors & Mentors," hosted by Amazon, and "Navigating The Interview & Cultivating a Confident You," hosted by Synchrony, among others.

This year's scholarships were made possible by 3M, ADM, Amazon, Bank of America, Bristol Myers Squibb, Brunswick, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Hewlett-Packard, HSBC, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's, Moody's, Nationwide, Otis, Otsuka, Raytheon, Synchrony, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and UnitedHealth Group.

ABOUT THE ELC:
The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council

Also from this source

Boyz II Men to Headline the 2023 Executive Leadership Council Annual Recognition Gala in Celebration of Black Business Excellence

Boyz II Men to Headline the 2023 Executive Leadership Council Annual Recognition Gala in Celebration of Black Business Excellence

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) announced today that 14-time nominated and four-time Grammy award-winning artists Boyz II Men will headline...
The Executive Leadership Council Honors Synchrony for Outstanding Commitment to DEI at 2023 ELC Annual Recognition Gala

The Executive Leadership Council Honors Synchrony for Outstanding Commitment to DEI at 2023 ELC Annual Recognition Gala

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, board...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

African American

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.