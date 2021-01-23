The Executive Service Corps (ESC), the premier nonprofit consultancy with the mission of helping make nonprofits successful, is proud to announce the 2021 Nonprofit Advisory Council

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ESC Nonprofit Advisory Council provides guidance to ESC on: free professional education and resources ESC should provide to our nonprofit community (execservicecorps.org/training), consultant and executive coach recruitment, screening, and retention practices (execservicecorps.org/join), services ESC should and shouldn't provide (execservicecorps.org/services), quality assurance efforts on ESC's services (execservicecorps.org/feedback), and opportunities for ESC partnerships to better serve our community. Both ESC and our community thank these civic leaders for their service.