The Executive Team of 20/20 Foresight Announces the Launch of Capital Connect, the Only All-In-One Real Estate Marketing Platform

Capital Connect is the brainchild of the Executive Team at 20/20 Foresight. Founded in 1994, 20/20 Foresight is the largest real estate-focused executive search firm in the U.S. Ranked by Forbes as one of America's Best Executive Recruiters , 20/20 Foresight has been motivated by a relentless drive for innovation.

Over the last decade, 20/20 Foresight built an unparalleled database of real estate investment companies, private equity firms, REITs, and commercial and residential lenders. This database, comprised of 430,000+ contacts, was married to an integrated technology solution that supports email marketing, analytics, automatic real-time updates, client relationship management, and lead management.

A Game Changer

"We quickly realized we had something unique. Most robust email marketing platforms do not have a database. And most databases, rich with market data and research, do not provide a marketing platform. Our solution offers the best of both worlds," noted the Founder of 20/20 Foresight and Capital Connect Managing Principal, Bob Cavoto.

As a result, over the last several years, 20/20 Foresight loaned out use of its platform to friends of the firm. Robert Peck, Managing Principal, explained, "They found it so effective in their capital-raising efforts that we decided to share it with others and launch Capital Connect – the only fully integrated real estate marketing solution. We are confident that it will be a game changer for professionals throughout the real estate industry seeking a comprehensive solution for expanding and managing their networking."

Range of Applications

Capital Connect's platform supports a broad range of clients. Whether the client is a real estate company seeking capital from the widest variety of sources available, a CRE broker structuring a complex, multilayered transaction, or an emerging proptech company looking to market its services to an actionable audience, Capital Connect ensures access to the broadest network of contacts.

