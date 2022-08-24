The eXFi Decentralized Crypto Trading Platform Is Officially Live

eXFi, a new decentralized trading platform with 100x leverage and deep liquidity, is now officially live.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new eXFi platform combines the privacy and accessibility of a decentralized platform with all of the benefits of a centralized exchange. Users can start trading in less than a minute, staying in full control of their private keys through a direct integration of MetaMask.

eXFi.trade platform is built on Polygon, a layer-2 technology allowing for lower fees and faster transaction times. The new exchange also offers aggregated liquidity, which keeps slippage to minimum allowing traders to execute the largest of orders with prices that never deviate from global averages while staying on a DEX.

The platform also features a variety of trading tools, including up to 100x leverage for perpetual contracts, stop-loss and profit-taking risk management options, and the ability to use multiple collateral types. Additionally, users can deposit in USDC, USDT, DAI, WBTC and other ERC-20 tokens and trade any crypto pair without owning the underlying asset.

