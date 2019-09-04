NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Trends, opportunities and forecast in expandable graphite market to 2024 expandable graphite market by product form (flame retardants, graphite foil & sheets, sealing & gaskets, and others), end use industry (building & construction, consumer electronics, chemicals, and others), by flake size (jumbo, medium & large, and small & fine), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





The future of the expandable graphite market looks attractive with opportunities in material processing, instrumentation & measurement, and other applications. The expandable graphite market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for high powered laser machine for cutting and welding, need of laser beam with high beam quality with low cost features, and growing demand for 3D printing market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the expandable graphite industry, include development of graphene from expandable graphite for next generation battery chemistry and boron coated expandable graphite.



The study includes the market size and forecast for the expandable graphite market through 2024, segmented by product form, flake size, end users, and the region as follows:



Expandable Graphite Market by Product Form [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Flame Retardant Additives Graphite Foil and Sheets Others



Expandable Graphite Market by Flake Size [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Jumbo Flake Medium and Large Flake Small and Fine Flake



Expandable Graphite Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Building and Construction Consumer Electronics Chemicals Others



Expandable Graphite Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany Asia Pacific Japan China The Rest of the World

Some of the expandable graphite companies profiled in this report includes SGL Group, Neo

Graf Solution, Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd., HP Materials Solution Inc.,Braide Graphite Group Co. Ltd,GEORG H. LUH GmbH ,Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory, Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Co. Ltd.



The analyst forecasts that flame retardant additives will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to stringency in building codes towards the use of flame retardants.



Within the expandable graphite market, building and construction will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing concern towards the fire safety and energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adaption of expandable graphite in the material processing applications and growth of the electronics and automotive industries.



Some of the features of "Expandable Graphite Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: expandable graphite market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: expandable graphite market size by product form, flake size and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: expandable graphite market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of expandable graphite in the expandable graphite market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of expandable graphite in the expandable graphite market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the expandable graphite by product form (flame retardant additives, graphite foil and sheets, and others), by flake size (jumbo flake, medium and large flake, small and fine flake), by end use industry (building and construction, consumer electronics, chemical, others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the expandable graphite market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the expandable graphite market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this expandable graphite market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the expandable graphite market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the expandable graphite market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this expandable graphite market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this expandable graphite area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this expandable graphite market?



