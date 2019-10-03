THE EXPANSE'S Music Explored With Deluxe, Limited 2LP Color Vinyl Collector's Edition To Be Released December 13

Produced by Grammy nominated producers' Michael Hodges, Ashely Culp and Kayla Morrison (Blade Runner 2049), THE EXPANSE (Collector's Edition)'s 27 songs and score pieces are presented on two LPs, pressed on translucent blue and white vinyl. The deluxe gatefold vinyl jacket features composite art developed for the show, unique silver foil lettering, and a special silver foil stamp featuring the official OPA (Belter) logo.

The Collector's Edition's never-before-released tracks from Seasons 1-3 include the Belter Version of The Black Keys' "Tighten Up" from the epic series premiere episode and the super-charged Belter Version of Deep Purple's "Highway Star" featured in Season 3. The new edition also showcases the show's riveting original score by award-winning composer Clinton Shorter (District 9, Code Black), including selections from the first three seasons and sneak peek debuts for three Season 4 score pieces.

THE EXPANSE (Collector's Edition) [2LP color vinyl]

SIDE A

1. The Expanse Theme

2. Highway Star (Belter Version)

3. I'm All Alone (Belter Version)

4. Handball

5. Gotta Find You

6. Pachian Pindan Da

7. Another Way

SIDE B

1. I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry

2. Early Morning (Season 4-Sneak Peek)

3. The Ballad of Captain Kidd

4. Where Have You Gone

5. The Ocean

6. Eastern Blues

7. Milowda

SIDE C

1. Tighten Up (Belter Version)

2. Feel Alive

3. Boss ASG

4. The War

5. Tik-Tak

6. Nazareh

SIDE D

1. To Ilus (Season 4-Sneak Peek)

2. What Did You Do

3. Red Moon

4. Darkness (Season 4-Sneak Peek)

5. Endless Sky (Season 4-Sneak Peek)

6. I Need A Ride

7. The Launch

