THE EXPANSE'S Music Explored With Deluxe, Limited 2LP Color Vinyl Collector's Edition To Be Released December 13
Limited to 2,253 Copies, New Collector's Edition Features 27 Songs and Score Pieces From The Belt and Beyond, Including Never-Before-Released Tracks from Seasons 1-3, Plus New Original Score Pieces from THE EXPANSE's Hotly Anticipated Fourth Season
Oct 03, 2019, 10:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASG Records, 10:22 pm, and UMe are pleased to announce today's preorder launch and release plans for THE EXPANSE (Collector's Edition), a special, limited edition 2LP color vinyl set. To be released December 13, timed with the acclaimed show's Season 4 premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the Collector's Edition vinyl set is limited to 2,253 copies (the series takes place in the year 2253). The Collector's Edition presents 27 songs and score pieces from The Belt and beyond spanning Seasons 1 through 3, including never-before-released versions of tracks featured in the show. The new collection also debuts three original score pieces from THE EXPANSE's highly anticipated fourth season.
Preorder THE EXPANSE (Collector's Edition) 2LP color vinyl set: https://TheExpanse.lnk.to/CollectorsEdition
Produced by Grammy nominated producers' Michael Hodges, Ashely Culp and Kayla Morrison (Blade Runner 2049), THE EXPANSE (Collector's Edition)'s 27 songs and score pieces are presented on two LPs, pressed on translucent blue and white vinyl. The deluxe gatefold vinyl jacket features composite art developed for the show, unique silver foil lettering, and a special silver foil stamp featuring the official OPA (Belter) logo.
The Collector's Edition's never-before-released tracks from Seasons 1-3 include the Belter Version of The Black Keys' "Tighten Up" from the epic series premiere episode and the super-charged Belter Version of Deep Purple's "Highway Star" featured in Season 3. The new edition also showcases the show's riveting original score by award-winning composer Clinton Shorter (District 9, Code Black), including selections from the first three seasons and sneak peek debuts for three Season 4 score pieces.
THE EXPANSE (Collector's Edition) [2LP color vinyl]
SIDE A
1. The Expanse Theme
2. Highway Star (Belter Version)
3. I'm All Alone (Belter Version)
4. Handball
5. Gotta Find You
6. Pachian Pindan Da
7. Another Way
SIDE B
1. I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
2. Early Morning (Season 4-Sneak Peek)
3. The Ballad of Captain Kidd
4. Where Have You Gone
5. The Ocean
6. Eastern Blues
7. Milowda
SIDE C
1. Tighten Up (Belter Version)
2. Feel Alive
3. Boss ASG
4. The War
5. Tik-Tak
6. Nazareh
SIDE D
1. To Ilus (Season 4-Sneak Peek)
2. What Did You Do
3. Red Moon
4. Darkness (Season 4-Sneak Peek)
5. Endless Sky (Season 4-Sneak Peek)
6. I Need A Ride
7. The Launch
SOURCE ASG Records/10:22 pm/UMe
Share this article