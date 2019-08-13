The expansion of corporate training market in the US at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Corporate Training Market in US: About this market

Corporate training includes a range of activities that are focused on the professional development of employees in organizations by enhancing their competence and technical and non-technical skill sets. This corporate training market in US analysis considers sales from both technical courses and non-technical courses. In 2018, the technical courses segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of video-based, simulation-based, and game-based elements in technical courses will play a significant role in the technical courses segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global corporate training market in US report looks at factors such as growing prominence of workplace training, growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms, and rising emphasis on personalization in corporate training. However, the growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning, the high initial cost involved in the implementation of corporate training programs, and poor completion rates of corporate e-learning courses may hamper the growth of the corporate training market in the US over the forecast period. Download the full report:

Corporate Training Market in US: Overview

Rising emphasis on personalization in corporate training

The advent of personalization of corporate training resources has aided the growth of the corporate training market in the US over the last few years. Companies are increasingly preferring corporate training programs that offer a high degree of personalization to address specific learning objectives and knowledge gaps of employees. The adoption of personalized learning programs enables companies to provide training and course content that caters to individual employee requirements. Also, personalized training involves a cost-effective, blended approach when compared with traditional classroom-based training, thereby ensuring improved employee engagement and on-the-job learning This emphasis on personalization in corporate training will lead to the expansion of corporate training market in the US at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Rising popularity of microlearning

Microlearning involves the division of learning content into smaller modules or nuggets that provide a clear understanding of a particular concept. Organizations are increasingly encouraging the implementation of microlearning in corporate training programs and services to ensure effective learner engagement. Microlearning offers contextual, real-time content in the form of videos and other multimedia, which enables employees to learn at their own pace. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the corporate training market in the US is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate training market in US manufacturers, that include D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd.

Also, the corporate training market in US report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

