Global Medical tapes and bandages Market: About this market



Medical tapes and bandages are pressure-sensitive adhesive products for wound care management. This medical tapes and bandages market analysis considers sales from hospitals, ambulatory care centers, clinics, and home care segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of medical tapes and bandages in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the hospitals segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing hospitalization rates and development of pressure ulcer will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global medical tapes and bandages report has observed market growth factors such as the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide, increasing incidence of sports injuries and chronic wounds, and growing demand from urgent care and trauma facilities. However, development of advanced wound care alternatives, strict regulatory compliances for wound care products, and high cost associated with advanced wound care products may hamper the growth of the medical tapes and bandages industry over the forecast period.







Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Overview



Growing demand from urgent care and trauma care facilities



Urgent care and trauma care centers are the primary end-users of medical tapes and bandages. The increasing number of urgent care and walk-in facilities across the world will augment the sales of medical tapes and bandages. As a result, the growing demand from urgent care and trauma care facilities will lead to the expansion of the market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Development of nanomaterial-based wound therapy products and smart bandages



Vendors are innovating wound therapy products to improve sales. For instance, with the advent of nanotechnology, vendors are coming up with nanotechnology-based therapies for wound care. These therapies are loaded with wound-healing drugs, improving the efficacy of treatment. As a result, the demand for these products are rising and vendors are recording increased sales. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global medical tapes and bandages market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Medical tapes and bandages manufacturers, which include 3M Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc.



Also, the medical tapes and bandages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



