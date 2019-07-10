NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Coalescing agents are used to influence the reactivity, viscosity, mechanical and chemical properties of the coating. This coalescing agents market analysis considers the revenues generated from the sales of hydrophilic and hydrophobic coalescing agents. Our analysis also considers the sales of coalescing agents in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the hydrophilic segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high efficiency will play a significant role in the hydrophilic segment to maintain its market position. Our global coalescing agents market report looks at factors such as the augmenting demand for waterborne coatings, increasing demand for architectural coatings, and rising demand from emerging economies. However, the presence of stringent regulations and policies, volatility in the cost of raw materials, and limited awareness about eco-friendly products may hamper the growth of the coalescing agents industry over the forecast period.

Rising demand from emerging economies

Developing countries in APAC, including India and China, have emerged as manufacturing hubs with several vendors shifting their operations to these countries. This is mainly due to the low-cost labor and transportation, availability of raw materials, and relaxed government regulations. The growth of construction, automotive, and personal care industries in emerging economies is expected to increase the demand for coalescing agents. The growth in disposable income allows consumer to remodel their homes to adhere to energy efficient building norms Thus, the demand for coalescing agents is expected to increase in these countries, resulting in the expansion of the market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of DIY

The growing availability of premium paints and rising labor costs have increased DIY activities in countries such as the US, Canada, and Germany. As a result, the demand for paints and coatings from DIY consumers is increasing significantly in these countries. Also, there has been a significant increase in home improvement projects owing to the high cost of residences. All these factors are expected to fuel the adoption of DIY, which is expected to be a key coalescing agents market trends during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global coalescing agents market is fairly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coalescing agents manufacturers, that include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., and Evonik Industries AG.



Also, the coalescing agents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

