NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Latex Pillow Market: About this market

Latex pillows are durable and supportive bedding essentials. This latex pillow market analysis considers sales through both offline and online segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of Latex Pillow in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of a wide range of latex pillows in hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and others will significantly help the offline segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global latex pillow report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing adoption of natural latex pillows, increasing demand from the hotel industry, and new product launches. However, stringent regulations in the textile industry, lack of standardization, and increasing availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the latex pillow industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797203/?utm_source=PRN

Global Latex Pillow Market: Overview



Increasing adoption of natural latex pillows



Natural latex pillows are chemical-free and do not have synthetic latex. They are also hypoallergenic. Furthermore, they have moisture-absorbing properties. The health and functional benefits offered by latex pillows are increasing their popularity. Therefore, most of the vendors in the global latex pillow market have started offering natural latex pillows to increase sales. The increasing adoption of natural latex pillows will lead to the expansion of the market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Increasing consumer spending on soft home furnishings



The rising per capita income, especially in developing countries such as India and China, is increasing spending on home furnishing goods. Also, individuals are opting for products that do not cause adverse health effects. In line with these factors, the sales of latex pillows have increased. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global latex pillow market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Latex Pillow manufacturers, which include Ascion LLC, DeRUCCI International Holdings Ltd., Dunlopillo Holdings Sdn Bhd, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, and Latexco NV.



Also, the latex pillow market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797203/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

