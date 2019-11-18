The Experts at Flooring America Take a Deep Dive into Waterproof Floors Ahead of the Holidays

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather's cooler, pumpkin-spice everything is everywhere and Halloween is hardly a distant memory before stores are deluged with Christmas decor and the holiday entertaining season is upon us.

The change of seasons brings festive times indeed, but for your home's floors the forecast calls for increased traffic, an army of wet shoes and boots walking in from snow, ice and rain, a greater chance of parties (and spilled drinks) and 100% more kids inside playing on them.

The Aquardura line includes real hardwood floors that are waterproof.

The fall season is traditionally one of the best times to install hard surface floors. For consumers considering taking the plunge to replace their hard surface flooring ahead of holiday entertaining season, we take a deep dive into one of the market's hottest new innovations: WATERPROOF, real hardwood floors.

Water resistant engineered wood flooring has been available for several seasons, but real hardwood floors that are waterproof were introduced earlier this year and have been making a splash across Flooring America ever since.

Why? It's tough, it's durable, it's strong -- and it's undeniably beautiful.

Here's the 411 on H2O proof floors:

How Can Hardwood be Waterproof?

Here's how it works: a hydrophobic sealant is applied to the top of the hardwood veneer which protects the plank from water damage. Due to the thickness of the veneer that is wrapped around a Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) waterproof core, water evaporates before damage occurs to the veneer or subfloor. That SPC core is rigid and resistant to impact, then a hydrophobic sealant is applied to the top of the hardwood veneer which protects the plank from water damage.

24-Hour Submersion Testing

To test that it is in fact waterproof, the Aquadura H2O line exclusive to Flooring America underwent water absorption testing, dimensional stability testing and 24-hour submersion testing. After 24 hours under water, there was no swelling or cupping.

The line also went through a large chamber test that cycled the product through a range of relative humidity and temperatures to mimic the environment of different geographical regions. It also survived what's called the "Cobb Ring": a 24 hour topical test forcing water through the face of the veneer to determine how much water is absorbed.

Other Reasons for Waterproof Floors

So about those visiting relatives, the wet boots, the spilled drinks? Waterproof hardwood floors stand up to the crowds, the storms, and the rogue dropped cocktails or hot chocolate -- all while looking gorgeous. At Flooring America, Aquadura H2O comes in 7.5 inch wide planks with unique finishes that include smooth, band saw marks, wire brushing, reactive staining, high and low color variation, black and white accent graining as well as the traditional, timeless looks.

The Aquadura H20 collections come in 36 unique hardwood looks, including pine, walnut, hickory and oak that can transform the look of any space including the kitchen, bath and other rooms prone to spilled liquids and water. The marriage of waterproof technology and the hottest looking wood species has opened up an ocean of possibilities for consumers searching for beautiful hardwood flooring.

