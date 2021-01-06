The Experts at Fresh Bros Explain the Differences Between CBD Distillates and Isolates

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Bros is a leading CBD, THC, and hemp product manufacturer based in Las Vegas, Nevada, with nearly a decade of experience in the hemp industry. The company is fully licensed and works hard to develop fresh, healthy, organically grown products that are fully compliant and 3rd party lab-tested. The team's main aim is to produce innovative formulas that suit client needs in terms of performance, recovery, relaxation, and overall wellbeing.

With so many CBD and THC products on the market, Fresh Bros want to help you find the best product for your needs by breaking down the differences between CBD distillate, CBD isolate, and full-spectrum CBD products, as well as highlighting the key differences between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC.

Delta 8 THC vs Delta 9 THC

The cannabis plant has more than 120 cannabinoids, but only a fraction of these have really been studied and marketed. Delta 9 THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis, and has received a lot of attention over the last few years. However, consumers are slowly noticing the lesser-known Delta 8 THC (a less available double-bond isomer of the more common Delta 9 THC, also derived from hemp) due to its unique properties. The main differences between these two types of THC are found in the molecular structures of both, and it's worth noting that Delta 8 THC is capable of producing a milder, more manageable, and more enjoyable high compared to Delta 9. Delta 8 also has added therapeutic benefits and less severe/functionality-impairing side effects.

Fresh Bros provides fully compliant Delta 8 distillate derived from hemp, which gives the perfect combination of a pure oil with natural cannabinoids that give it a rose tint. Freshbros protect their consumers by ensuring no bleaching agents are used to enhance the oil to a perfectly clear color.

CBD isolates vs CBD distillates

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the most researched compounds of all the known phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. CBD isolates are, unsurprisingly, isolated forms of CBD. During the extraction process, cannabidiols are removed or filtered out of the hemp plant except for CBD, resulting in a pure product. CBD isolate is great for anyone who struggles with the original earthy flavors of other conventional oils or edibles, so if you'd prefer a high-potency CBD product that is tasty, doesn't contain THC and or any "extra" cannabinoids that are found in a distillate or full-spectrum product — CBD isolate may be the way to go.

Unlike CBD isolate, CBD distillate (aka broad-spectrum CBD) typically contains an array of cannabinoids, terpenes, vitamins, and fatty acids that are very beneficial to the body. What's more, you are unlikely to become high taking CBD distillate as it contains only negligible amounts of THC after going through special processing. CBD isolate is an incredible healing source, of course, but there are hundreds of other beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant besides CBD – cannabinol (CBN) and cannabigerol (CBG) to name a couple. Therefore, if you want to reap all of the potential benefits of CBD without the high, and you don't mind the stronger taste, CBD distillate may be the best option for you. Full-spectrum CBD products contain all cannabinoids, terpenes, and plant materials – including the naturally occurring small amount of THC in hemp. They work best for people who don't mind ingesting small but influential amounts of THC.

Fresh Bros provide the highest quality CBD distillate, full-spectrum CBD, CBD isolate wholesale and CBN isolate products to suit your needs, from vegan gummies to lotions and salves. What's more, all of their products come with a third-party Certificate of Analysis, so you can rest assured that you are buying the safest CBD products on the market.

Fresh Bros is a licensed CBD, THC, and hemp product manufacturer based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

