The Explorers Club Names EC50 Class of 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its mission to engage with and support extraordinary explorers from around the world, The Explorers Club today announced the 2025 class of The Explorers Club 50 (EC50): Fifty People Changing the World that the World Needs to Know About.

This year's EC50 honorees include a young indigenous leader regenerating rainforests and securing food sovereignty for his community; an ice-core scientist, high-altitude mountaineer studying the history of the climate and sea ice while working to increase diversity in STEM fields; a pangolin conservationist enhancing wildlife crime prevention strategies and improving the wellbeing of local communities; an environmental journalist investigating untold stories on biodiversity within the protected areas of Brazil; a ocean scientist rebuilding degraded coral reefs around the world using cutting-edge 3D printing technology; a planetary scientist using remote sensing techniques to understand planetary evolution and the potential habitability of other planets, among many others. See the full list of 2025 honorees here .

The EC50 annually recognizes 50 extraordinary people who are doing remarkable work to promote science and exploration. The program was established to reflect the great diversity of individuals on the cutting edge of exploration around the world and to help amplify the voices of these changemakers. The EC50 class of 2025 can be seen here .

"The Explorers Club continues to expand the definition of an explorer, moving beyond the archetypal adventurer to include those who interpret the world through art, music, and culinary expression, and this is nowhere more evident than in our groundbreaking EC50 program," said Richard Wiese, President-elect of The Explorers Club and EC50 Co-Chair. "Our focus is to nurture the next generation of explorers and we are dedicated to creating an environment that fosters curiosity, boldness, and innovation. The torch of exploration we pass is a symbol of hope and guidance for those destined to redefine the known boundaries of our world."

The vision for the EC50 was conceived of in July 2020 to recognize that many of the greatest contributions to modern exploration are coming from all corners of the world - in science, art, and culture - and perspectives that are historically underrepresented in science and field research. Now in its fifth year, the collective community has expanded to more than 250 visionary explorers, representing over 55 countries, including Ecuador, Kenya, Peru, Portugal, Ghana, Indonesia, Haiti, the Philippines, Nigeria, and more.

"For 120 years we have promoted exploration and meaningful science to benefit humanity," said Richard Garriott, President of The Explorers Club. "By recognizing 50 unsung heroes from around the globe, we are fulfilling our mission to uplift and celebrate the future generation of exploration. Many in the EC50 are already outstanding leaders in their fields and it would be our privilege to have them emerge as leaders in the club. The Explorers Club 50 may well be the most important initiative our club has ever undertaken, and I do not make that statement lightly. As important as it is to honor our history, it is even more important to build a foundation for the future of human endeavor."

As members of the 2025 class, EC50 honorees receive complimentary Explorers Club membership for five years, access to the world's preeminent network of explorers, features in a special edition EC50 print publication and dedicated EC50 website, global lecture opportunities, and more.

The program is supported by Rolex as part of its Perpetual Planet Initiative.

Founded in 1904, The Explorers Club is a multidisciplinary, professional society dedicated to the advancement of field research, scientific exploration and resource conservation. Headquartered in New York City with a community of chapters around the world, The Explorers Club has been supporting scientific expeditions of all disciplines, uniting our members in the bonds of good fellowship. Its members have traversed the earth, seas, skies, and even the moon, on expeditions. Members of The Explorers Club have been the first humans to the North Pole, South Pole, the summit of Mount Everest, the deepest point in the ocean, and the surface of the moon. Notable members include Teddy Roosevelt, Kathryn Sullivan, Jeff Bezos, Walter Cronkite, James Cameron, Neil Armstrong, Jane Goodall, Edmund Hillary, John Glenn, Sally Ride and Bob Ballard.

For more information on the Explorers Club 50: 50.explorers.org

