The Expo Group Adds Another Experienced Industry Expert to Their Team as National Sales Director

Mandy Geistweidt brings 20 years of industry experience to the fast-growing sales organization.

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Expo Group has added Mandy Geistweidt, CEM, as National Sales Director to help drive the company's continued growth as a general service contractor for major trade shows and events.

Prior to The Expo Group, Mandy served as Senior Director of Client Solutions for The Freeman Company where she directed one of the largest portfolios for that organization. Since 2004, she has secured new business and managed events for show organizers such as Clarion, Society of Petroleum Engineers, SHOT Show, The Republican National Convention and many more.

Mandy Geistweidt joins The Expo Group as National Sales Director.

"The Expo Group offers a unique combination of seasoned experts within their respective fields." said Mandy. "When you combine that level of experience with a personalized, strategic approach, The Expo Group gives their clients the kind of support that truly sets them apart. I'm thrilled to be a part of such a progressive and creative team."

"We are excited to bring Mandy's deep industry experience and determination for client satisfaction to the team." said Shannon McDaniel, VP of Sales Development for The Expo Group. "Her tenacity for success, coupled with a proven track record of growth fit perfectly during this time when our business is experiencing some of our highest levels of growth."

Mandy will work hand in hand with the other members of The Expo Group Sales organization to help architect new brand experiences for existing and new clients.

About the Expo Group

The Expo Group serves as architects for connecting communities through the design and management of personalized, unforgettable tradeshows and events. The company helps its clients reimagine events by leveraging behavioral science to deliver customized brand experiences with valuable content, connections, and commerce. It has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando and Washington D.C. For more information, visit theexpogroup.com or contact [email protected].

