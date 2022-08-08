The Expo Group Continues Record Growth With Hiring of Industry Expert For Vice President, Customer Account Management

Angie Ambrose to apply 35 years of industry experience as the business' new customer service leader.

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Expo Group has added Angie Ambrose as Vice President, Customer Account Management to help further elevate the company's efforts to deliver unmatched customer service.

Prior to The Expo Group, Angie served as Senior Director of Client Solutions and Graphic Account Manager for The Freeman Company where she directed departmental efforts while producing over 250 events within 6 months. Since 1987, she supported The Freeman Company's Exhibit Operations, Client Solutions, Corporate Account Operations, Installation and Dismantle Labor and more.

Angie Ambrose joins The Expo Group as VP, Customer Account Management

"The Expo Group has a reputation and long history of delivering amazing customer support," said Angie. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to apply my background to help the Customer Account Management team take support to an even higher level and redefine the customer experience for our industry."

"Angie offers an incredible depth of industry experience and can have an immediate, positive impact toward our critical customer support efforts," said Mark Robichaud, Chief of Staff for The Expo Group. "Her track record of success, along with her passion for excellence and can-do attitude is the perfect fit for our culture which is driven by exceeding our customer's expectations every time."

Angie will provide strategic direction and daily management and leadership for The Expo Group Customer Account Management team as well as work closely with the Sales and Project Management departments to drive company-wide service excellence. She will be based in The Expo Group Orlando, Florida office.

About the Expo Group

The Expo Group serves as architects for connecting communities through the design and management of personalized, unforgettable tradeshows and events. The company helps its clients reimagine events by leveraging behavioral science to deliver customized brand experiences with valuable content, connections, and commerce. It has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando and Washington D.C. For more information, visit theexpogroup.com or contact [email protected].

