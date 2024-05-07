The Expo Group Hires Darren Temple as Chief Growth Officer and Rachel Mazzanti as EVP, Show Sales to Support Record-Breaking Business Growth

Two industry leaders poised to contribute to fast-paced growth of The Expo Group.

DALLAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Expo Group has retained Darren Temple as Chief Growth Officer adding to the company's executive leadership. Mr. Temple has tremendous experience in the Trade Show and Event industry having served as CEO and President of Switch, a service agency for live events, COO for Meeting Professionals International (MPI), EVP of global sales for Freeman for nearly 20 years and more. His extensive knowledge and network within the Events and Trade Show industry will serve The Expo Group well as the company continues to drive new business in Trade Shows, Corporate events and other tangent markets.

Darren Temple, Chief Growth Officer Rachel Mazzanti, EVP, Show Sales

"The Expo Group has a reputation and long history of being a strategic partner to its customers which starts with the sales team and their strong client relationships." said Darren. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to apply my industry background and network to help drive new opportunities for the next phase of growth."

Rachel Mazzanti will also be joining The Expo Group as Executive Vice President, Show Sales. Mrs. Mazzanti was most recently Vice President of Business Development for Freeman and held numerous leadership roles at the company for over 11 years.

"I have been impressed with the growth experienced by The Expo Group over the last few years." said Rachel. "I can't wait to jump in and help drive new sales growth to continue that wave of success."

"At The Expo Group, we strive to find individuals who can make a difference in our business and help the team succeed." said Randy Pekowski, CEO and President of The Expo Group. "Darren and Rachel embody our culture of helping others succeed and offer tremendous experience that I am confident will carry our business aggressively forward."

About the Expo Group

The Expo Group serves as architects for connecting communities through the design and management of personalized, unforgettable tradeshows and events. The company helps its clients reimagine events by leveraging behavioral science to deliver customized brand experiences with valuable content, connections, and commerce. It has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando and Washington D.C. For more information, visit theexpogroup.com or contact Michael Guillory, SVP, Marketing and Communications at 972-580-9000 or [email protected]

SOURCE The Expo Group