The Express Delivery Market is expected to grow by $ 10.29 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

Express delivery market in Europe 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the express delivery market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 10.29 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on express delivery market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in cross-border trade within Europe, growing use of express delivery services for pharmaceutical goods and growth of the e-commerce industry in Europe.

The express delivery market in Europe analysis include business model segment and geographic landscape.



The express delivery market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Business Model

• B2B

• B2C

• C2C



By Geographic Landscapes

• Germany

• France

• The UK

• The Rest of Europe



This study identifies the increased investments in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the express delivery market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of IT-enabled technology in express delivery services and consolidation within the express delivery market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our express delivery market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Express delivery market in Europe sizing

• Express delivery market in Europe forecast

• Express delivery market in Europe industry analysis



