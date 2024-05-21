The Externship increases experience hour benefit from The CFP Board beginning summer 2024

The Externship, the premier 8-week virtual training program for new and aspiring financial planners, now features a benefit of 500 standard pathway experience hours from The CFP Board.

DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Moore, CFP®, the creator of The Externship, is excited to announce a significant enhancement for the upcoming summer cohort. Starting in 2024, participants of The Externship will earn 500 standard pathway experience hours from The CFP Board, a substantial increase from the previous 180 hours.

"This increase in experience hours is phenomenal," Moore stated. "The CFP Board's decision to increase the hours to 500 is a testament to the program's workload and its profound impact on participants."

Launched in 2020 in response to the disruption of traditional internships, The Externship has swiftly become a cornerstone training program in the financial planning industry. Now in its fifth year, the 8-week virtual program has trained over 3,200 aspiring financial planners. With instruction from more than 50 industry professionals and experts, the curriculum spans crucial areas of financial planning, including retirement planning, investment management, and tax and estate planning.

The Externship is widely regarded as an essential experience for new and aspiring financial planners. Utilizing best practices in education, it provides participants with an immersive glimpse into the profession, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive.

"It takes 6,000 standard pathway experience hours for a financial planner to earn their Certified Financial Planner™ designation," Moore explained. "For non-traditional students, veterans, career changers, and many other aspiring planners, the barriers to entry can be daunting. My mission is to make training both affordable and accessible, helping to alleviate the talent shortage in the profession. Today's announcement from The CFP Board is a big step in helping future financial planners."

The Externship is trusted by companies and organizations throughout the financial planning profession, including lead partners The CFP Board and Charles Schwab, as well as partners eMoney, XYPN, Asset-Map, Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education®, Dimensional Fund Advisors, EncoreEstates, the Financial Planning Association, Kaplan's College for Financial Planning®, Morningstar, Orion. In addition, The Externship partners with the BLX Internship, and Diveristas.

Doors to The Externship, which costs just $350, close on May 29. To learn more, please visit theexternship.com.

