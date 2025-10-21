The Extra Mile Day Movement Soars: Over 500 Cities to Celebrate Volunteerism

Shawn Anderson: "There's no better way to make a difference than volunteering for an organization that moves our hearts."

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1, over 500 cities across America will declare Extra Mile Day and celebrate the impact of volunteerism in their local communities. This year, mayors from all 50 states have come together with one joint declaration: volunteers make a difference.

In association with Extra Mile America, Extra Mile Day is a movement dedicated to highlighting the power of volunteerism in connection with the "go the extra mile" message. The day's popularity continues to take root in cities across the United States. Created in 2009 with 23 inaugural cities, over 500 mayors are expected to make the 2025 declaration.

According to Shawn Anderson, the motivational author and visionary behind the day's declaration, "Volunteerism matters. It's the time that parents freely give to their local PTA to assure a successful fundraiser. It's that one hour volunteered each week to help a local animal shelter get pets adopted. It's the selflessness of delivering food to a person no longer able to go shopping. Having volunteers who 'go the extra mile' is often what allows many community-driven organizations to succeed in their mission."

Mayor Jan Kulmann continues to make the November 1 "Extra Mile Day" declaration matter in Thornton, Colorado. Mayor Kulmann recognizes the difference-making contribution of the extra-mile residents in her city. "In cities such as Thornton, we recognize those individuals who not only are contributing but are doing so in a way that is clearly an effort to 'go the extra mile.' Thornton's success is built on the efforts of these people."

For the 12th year, Pompano Beach, Florida, is recognizing the "Extra Mile Day" message. According to Mayor Rex Hardin, "On Extra Mile Day, we proudly recognize the individuals who selflessly give more, who uplift neighbors, strengthen our community, and inspire hope. Their efforts are the true spirit of our city, and we thank them for going the extra mile every day."

Dover, Delaware, is another returning "Extra Mile Day" city. Mayor Robin R. Christiansen uses the day's declaration to encourage others to live the "go the extra mile" message. "On Extra Mile Day, I encourage everyone to go beyond what's expected. If you walk one mile, add two more. If you lend a hand, extend it further. It's those extra miles that create stronger communities and brighter futures."

Extra Mile Day founder Shawn Anderson makes it clear, however, that the "going the extra mile" message and its importance extend far past November 1. "I love the chance to celebrate amazing volunteers, yet 'Extra Mile Day' is more than one day during the year to recognize the impact of volunteerism. It's also a reminder that every day is a chance for each of us to do more, give more, and add more value to create the positive changes we seek. And there's no better way to make a difference than volunteering for an organization that moves our hearts."

