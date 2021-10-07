The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince: Everybody's Good at Something by Prince A. Sanders, Illustrations by Ikhsan Ditya

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Prince Sanders invites young readers and their parents to discover their personal talent and find the courage to follow their dreams despite the odds and negative opinions from others in The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince: Everybody's Good at Something [Dorrance Publishing, September 10, 2021], which is based off his own experience as a child finding his purpose in dance.

After his first adventure in etiquette in The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince: Which Fork's First, Prince returns ready to stand tall and stand out while having the courage to do what he loves. After falling in love with ballet at the theater with his family, Prince was determined to be a dancer just like the ones he saw on stage. On the first day of class, his teacher realized his natural talent for ballet, and every Saturday morning after Prince was in studio, he could be found practicing the French words and beautiful movements. It never bothered him being the only boy in ballet until his classmates at school started teasing him, saying he wasn't as talented as his brother Andrew because Andrew played sports. They called him unkind names just because his interests differed from theirs.

Confiding in his mother and pet hamster Popcorn, Prince learns how to tune out the bullies while continuing to practice his passion. With the help of his ballet teacher Miss Adriana, and gym teacher Coach L, his breakout performance leaves a lasting and inspiring impression on the entire school—even on the kids who teased him.

Based on the actual events that led to Sanders falling in love with dance, Everybody's Good at Something empowers young children to have confidence, even when they don't feel like they fit in, and helps them feel encouraged, supported, and loved no matter what their purpose is.

"I hope my story will help young children that live in the shadow of a sibling or help those who find passion in the arts or other activities that are not mainstream," shares Sanders. "Everyone has a talent inside—you just have to discover what it is."

Prince Sanders is the author of The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince series, with the first book, The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince: Which Fork First, releasing in November 2013. A former professional ballet dancer with Albano Ballet and Joffrey Ballet of Chicago, Prince fell into a career in hospitality after an injury decommissioned him as a dancer in New York City He first worked for W Hotels, following careers at other top hotels including The Ritz Carlton, EDITION Hotel Brand, and Trump International Hotel Tower, earning him the title of "Prince of the City" in a recent article by Forbes. In his current position as Managing Director at the Park Lane Hotel, Prince and the team are set to complete a multi-million-dollar renovation. They intend to reinstate the hotel as one of the most unique and iconic properties in NYC. He started The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince series to share stories of his childhood experiences. Prince currently resides with his family in Westchester.

Learn more about Prince by visiting his website, and connect with him on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The Extraordinarily Ordinary Life of Prince: Everybody's Good at Something will be released on September 10, 2021 through Dorrance Publishing and can be pre-ordered on Dorrance's website.

