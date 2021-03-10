The Eye & Ear Foundation of Pittsburgh announces the New Horizons for Care Campaign

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eye & Ear Foundation (EEF) is a public, non-profit organization that supports the Departments of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Its mission is to advance cutting-edge academic and research efforts with the ultimate goal of enhancing patient care. EEF launched the $80 Million Campaign in 2016 and has reached over its halfway point, $52 Million.

According to the Eye & Ear Foundation CEO Lawton Snyder, the New Horizons for Care Campaign responds to the need to address the increasing number of people affected by age-related conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and hearing loss. The community, including the socially disadvantage will benefit from the research we support. "By raising and distributing philanthropic dollars to the Departments of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology, the Foundation encourages individuals, foundations, and businesses to support enhancing and advancing care for people with diseases and disorders of the eye, ear, nose, throat, head, and neck," says Snyder. The Foundation intends to complete its Campaign by the end of 2023.

Ophthalmology's goals, A New Vision for Pittsburgh and Beyond, were inspired by the arrival of Department Chairman José-Alain Sahel, MD, to Pittsburgh in 2016. Vision degeneration affects nearly everyone in one form or another as they age, and the number of individuals with visual impairments is expected to triple by 2050. Places like Pittsburgh, with its aging population, will be significantly affected by this epidemic of vision loss. His teams work on nearly every aspect of blindness, from common conditions such as glaucoma and macular degeneration to regenerative therapies and engineering artificial retinas and the hardware and software that feeds them information.

The Department of Otolaryngology has a robust national and international presence. Department Chairman Jonas T. Johnson, MD, and his goals are focused on AdvancemENTs in Patient Care. As described in a report from the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, nearly 50 % of people older than 60 have hearing loss. As more people live longer, these numbers are expected to grow, from 46 million in 2014 to 82 million in 2040. Millions of people with hearing loss can potentially benefit from intervention.

To learn more details about the Eye & Ear Foundation campaign, visit eyeandear.org, or call the Foundation office at 412-864-1300, or request information from [email protected].

SOURCE The Eye & Ear Foundation

Related Links

https://eyeandear.org

