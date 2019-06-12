NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The global eye allergy therapeutics market is currently witnessing a high unmet medical need for a once-daily double-action eye preparation for the treatment of various types of eye allergies. At present, the drugs administered for eye allergies are intended to treat symptoms such as redness and itching, and they provide substantial assistance to patients leaving approximately 20-30% of the patients untreated. Also, the side effects associated with the available therapeutic options limit their use for a long duration. Therefore, the market is currently exhibiting a need for effective multiple-dose therapies that can treat the signs and symptoms of eye allergies with a quick onset of action and without side effects. This is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the eye allergy therapeutics market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



Market Overview



Significant comorbidity associated with eye allergies



All types of eye allergies are associated with chronic symptoms such as ocular itching inflammation redness and watery eyes, which are persistently disturbing, having an adverse effect on patients' life. This leads to loss of work performance decreased productivity and increased healthcare costs, which can put a significant economic burden on patients. To avoid the substantial comorbidity associated with eye allergies, people spend on the required therapeutics, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Lack of awareness



The level of awareness about eye allergies is generally low. Media and the Internet were the primary sources of information for most people. The level of knowledge and awareness regarding eye allergies are low among medical students and was far lower among those with a non-medical background. The lack of awareness of the symptoms associated with eye allergies and the negligence in seeking medical help for their treatment are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Akorn Inc. and Allergan Plc, the competitive environment is quite intense. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies. Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



