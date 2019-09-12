NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stringent regulations related to the treatment of industrial waste are driving the overall fabric filters market.

The fabric filters market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. The fabric filters market is driven by various factors such as stringent regulations related to treatment of industrial waste, requirement of a safe working environment in industrial facilities, and growing manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia. However, the increasing use of renewable energy sources is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The air filter media segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Air filter media is the faster-growing segment of the fabric filters market, by type.Air filter media is further segmented into three types, namely, nonwoven fabrics, fiber glass, and filter paper.



The nonwoven fabrics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR owing to their good absorbency, resilience, and elasticity.



The food & beverage end-use industry is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The food & beverage industry requires large volumes of water for beverage production, processing, boiling & cooling, and conditioning of raw materials.Fabric filters are used during the water filtration processes.



Air filtration is also an important procedure in the food & beverage industry, and fabric filters are used for air filtration to control odors & humidity and to minimize air-borne contamination of food. Rapidly growing population is expected to boost the food & beverage industry, which in turn, is likely to drive the fabric filters market in this segment.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing population and urbanization.The increasing developments in the food & beverage, metal & mining, chemical, power generation, and pharmaceutical industries in China, India, Japan, and Australia are providing huge opportunities for the fabric filters market.



South America is projected to be the second-fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The fabric filters market comprises major players such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Kimberly-Clark (US), Clear Edge (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), Sefar AG (Switzerland), 3M(US), American Fabric Filter (US), APC Filtration (Canada), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Donaldson Filtration Solutions (Ireland), Eagle Nonwovens Inc. (US), Irema Ireland (Ireland), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Norafin Industries (Germany), Nordic Air Filtration (Denmark), Sandler AG (Germany), Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (Georgia), and TWE group (Germany). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the fabric filters market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



