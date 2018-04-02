The FabricLink Network Announces Top 10 Textile Innovation Awards for 2017-18

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The FabricLink Network (FLN) announces their anticipated Top 10 Innovation Awards for 2017-18. The award is presented to the 10 most exceptional textile-based materials and technologies that have launched during the past year and are commercially available. The Top 10 Textile Innovations for 2017-18 range from a super lightweight fabric that NASA will use for the next Mars landing, to apparel that provides cutting-edge pathogen protection to doctors, to regenerative polyester and nylon fabrics upcycled from discarded fishing nets and bottles from the ocean.

The top 10 textile innovators are recognized for technical achievements and originality that improve or advance the finished product applications and performance.

Top 10 Innovations 2017-2018

Ahlstrom-Munksjö PureArmor™ is a breathable impervious fabric that combines superior protection with great comfort for bloodborne pathogen and clean room apparel protection.

CORDURA® Brand, DuPont Tate & Lyle's Susterra® and DuPont™ Sorona® fuel innovation with a new three-layer eco-efficient fabric.

Eastman Naia™ Cellulosic yarn is a versatile yarn that combines sustainability and performance with a natural touch and is a light, silky and soft hand with hypoallergenic nature.

FilSpec Inc.'s FireFil™ is a new engineered yarn containing a glass multi-filament core yarn that is flame-resistant, cut-resistant and tear-resistant, offering triple protection to firefighters and industrial workers.

Heathcoat Fabrics' DecelAir Superlight™ is a new range of top-quality super lightweight parachute fabrics that will be used on the next Mars Rover landing.

Lubrizol's fast-drying X4zol™-J fiber technology takes apparel comfort and fit to the next dimension by combining 360-degree stretch and support with breathability and cooling properties.

"From Waste to Yarn" is PALTEX's regeneration system that collects discarded fishing nets and plastic bottles from the ocean, which are then recycled to produce regenerative polyester and nylon fabrics.

Safety Components' Filament Twill Technology™ is a new innovative fabric construction used to produce lighter, stronger, more flexible textiles for firefighter turnout gear.

Honeywell's Spectra® Centurion™ composite fabric is a high-performance material designed to make law enforcement apparel and equipment 40 percent lighter by eliminating stitching, extra fabric and webbing on plate carriers for body armor.

Teijin Aramid's Twaron® ComForte™ SB3 is one of the lightest ballistic protection fabrics for body armor available. Twaron® ComForte™ SB3 is very effective against high-energy semi-jacketed projectiles like .357 MAG JSP and .44 MAG SJHP.

