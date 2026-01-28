The Facelift That Doesn't Look Like a Facelift

Inside the Stemcell Therapy Breakthrough of Dr. Simon Ourian

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epione Beverly Hills has announced a major advancement in facial rejuvenation with the introduction of a regenerative facelift protocol that departs from traditional lifting, filling, and tightening. Developed by Dr. Simon Ourian, the combined Neustem™ + Coolaser® approach focuses on restoring the biological function of facial tissue rather than mechanically altering facial structure. Supported by multi-year clinical data, the protocol represents a shift from cosmetic camouflage to true tissue regeneration.

In independent studies involving 85 patients, investigators documented significant improvements in skin complexion, tissue quality, firmness, elasticity, and structural integrity. Regenerative biomarkers showed 70% to 200% improvement compared to older non-surgical technologies. These changes were not purely aesthetic; they reflected measurable biological repair and renewal.

Dr. Ourian describes the approach as "not a new way to pull the face, but a new way to teach the skin to behave young again." The emphasis is on reactivating youthful tissue behavior rather than reshaping the face.

A broader five-year retrospective analysis of 520 patients treated at Epione Beverly Hills reinforced the durability of these results. Across patients aged 35 to 60, clinicians observed an 18–22% increase in dermal density and thickness, 15–20% improvement in firmness and recoil, and enhanced structural stability in nearly 80% of patients. Notably, improvements progressed gradually over time, reflecting ongoing regeneration rather than immediate, theatrical change.

Patients with prior surgical procedures responded as well as those who had never undergone surgery, positioning the protocol as a long-term biological partner to surgery rather than a replacement. The defining feature was the timeline: results accumulated slowly, with the face evolving naturally.

Neustem™ functions without adding volume or altering contours. It does not rely on fillers or scaffolds, but instead activates regenerative signaling pathways that strengthen dermal and subcutaneous tissues and improve cellular communication responsible for elasticity and resilience. Patients report looking "restored" rather than "done."

Coolaser®, paired with Neustem™, refines the skin surface with precision and minimal trauma, improving texture, tone, and clarity while preserving deeper regenerative processes.

Together, the protocol defines a new category in aesthetic medicine. In an era concerned with overcorrection and artificial results, regenerative aesthetics offers a different promise: not to erase age, but to restore biological function. As Dr. Ourian concludes, youth is no longer added, stretched, or frozen — it is reawakened.

