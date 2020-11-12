"The Faces of COVID-19" Memorial Wall Began its Nationwide Tour in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US COVID Memorial announced that it began a nationwide tour of "The Faces of COVID-19" Memorial Wall on November 6th, 2020, in St. Louis.

It currently contains 23 3X8 foot panels with photo collages or ½ inch hearts, representing every person who died. Each panel contains 800+ photos or nearly 10,000 hearts. As families add their eulogies to the website, photos will replace the hearts. Because of privacy issues and copyright laws, the only way a loved one will be added to the Memorial is to upload their information directly.

The US Covid Memorial

Todd and Penelope Hulbert started this project in July. Todd explained: "We were able to find a few thousand names and photos by searching every online memorial we could find -- which required a lot of time, manpower, and consideration of copyright and privacy issues. We noticed none had a long-term plan or vision. The Memorial Wall is a way to honor the Victims, help millions of people in mourning, collect photos and eulogies, and promote masks and social distancing. The goal is to amass hundreds of thousands of stories for The Virtual and Physical Memorials.

"We must get the word out now and need help from the national media. With over 1,000 people dying daily, these families should know our website is here, we care, we want to eulogize their loved one, and we will not forget. With so many postponing funerals, wakes, or celebrations of life, this gives people in mourning a place to grieve and begin the healing process.

"The Wall will continue around Missouri before the holidays. In January, it will tour down the West Coast while simultaneously being distributed to hosts, who volunteered to erect it, in cities across the nation. We are currently seeking faith based and community organizations interested in hosting the Wall.

"There is so much work to do. Finding grieving people and families, escorting the Memorial Wall around the country, and building a Virtual Memorial is expensive. It's being funded by a grassroots movement and sponsorships."

Post your story or make a donation at: https://www.uscovidmemorial.com/

View current media articles here. For more information contact Todd Hulbert at (618) 801-1200 or email [email protected].

