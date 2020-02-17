The Facts About MLGW Payments Accepted at ACE Cash Express Locations in Memphis

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent news article reported on Memphis Light, Gas and Water [MLGW] customers who pay their bill at walk-in agent locations across the city. The article suggests that customers who pay their bill at an ACE Cash Express location might also apply for a small loan. But as the article points out, there is "no way of knowing if those paying their bills at an ACE store are taking out a loan."

ACE Cash Express would like to share the facts on accepting MLGW payments and offering short-term loans. ACE Cash Express accepted and processed 93,125 payments for 23,538 MLGW customers during the two year period ending December 31, 2019. Ninety-seven percent of MLGW customers did not receive a short-term loan during their visit or within 24 hours of their store visit.

The ACE Cash Express location at 3109 S. Perkins Road was referenced in the article. During the two year period ending December 31, 2019, MLGW payments made at that store totaled 2,634. Ninety-seven percent of MLGW customers at the Perkins Road location did not receive a short-term loan during their visit or within 24 hours of their store visit.

ACE Cash Express operates stores all across the country and processes millions of utility payments. ACE has been in business for over 50 years and was processing bill payments long before we ever made a short-term loan. Based on our experience, bill pay customers and short-term loan customers are two separate customer groups with minimal crossover. Utility customers should have multiple options to pay their bills. Taking away a convenient and economical choice does not serve the consumer.

