The Fair COLLECTIBLE Propels a Bold Expansion in NYC in Partnership with WSA and Water Street Projects, Pioneering Global Design Convergence

BRUSSELS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COLLECTIBLE, Europe's unrivaled contemporary design fair, announces its exclusive New York City debut this September in collaboration with WSA and Water Street Projects. This expansion marks a transformative moment, bringing forth an exciting new iteration of the fair during the Armory Show in September 2024.

Clélie Debehault & Liv Vaisberg, co-founders of COLLECTIBLE, photo Eva Donckers

Distinguished as the foremost global platform for collectible contemporary design since its inception in 2017, COLLECTIBLE extends its influence to New York City aiming to elevate the cultural landscape of both continents by offering a premier platform for galeries, designers, collectors, and interior designers to explore cutting-edge creations and engage in discourse about the evolving nature of design. This groundbreaking event will blend the expertise of pioneer European galleries and designers with American counterparts, infusing European flair into the heart of NYC, offering the American and international public to witness design's history in the making.

The partnership between COLLECTIBLE and WSA and Water Street Projects signifies a convergence of vision and commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in design across borders. "We are thrilled to unveil COLLECTIBLE's inaugural New York edition in partnership with WSA and Water Street Projects," said Clélie Debehault and Liv Vaisberg, co-founders of COLLECTIBLE. "This transatlantic collaboration epitomizes our shared dedication to advancing design discourse and providing a platform for designers to showcase their visionary work."

The new fair will offer a dynamic fusion of design concepts, ranging from furniture and lighting to decorative arts and beyond. It will serve as a nexus for design aficionados, industry professionals, and collectors to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of contemporary design.

The inaugural edition of COLLECTIBLE in New York City will take place at WSA from September 5 - 8, 2024. COLLECTIBLE current 7th edition is on view through 10 March.

About WSA / Water Street Project:

Water Street Projects is a new, 50,000 SF contemporary culture space at the WSA building, in Financial District, NYC. WSP is a post-disciplinary space that brings together a diverse range of creative fields, including performance, visual art, and beyond.

About COLLECTIBLE:

Established in 2018 by art and design professionals Clélie Debehault and Liv Vaisberg, COLLECTIBLE is the only fair in the world to focus on 21st-century design. COLLECTIBLE seeks to reinterpret the design fair, offering a space where galleries, studios, institutions and foundations come together.

