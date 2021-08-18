The Family Behind The Iconic Planet Hollywood Brand Introduces The Breakfast Club, A Next-Gen Neighborhood Restaurant

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality mogul Robert Earl and his son, Robbie Earl, announce today that they are launching The Breakfast Club, situated at 1600 Vine, a known hive of content creativity in Los Angeles. The interactive dining destination is meant to be a culturally inclusive environment and community where guests' imagination will come to life. The Breakfast Club is designed to be a supportive and welcoming environment to nurture and encourage participation in the creator economy. The menu will give customers access to a nostalgic breakfast menu while at the same time offering an authentic environment for digital creators to build their content for platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms, and connect with their fans and peers.

The Breakfast Club unveiled the much-anticipated build your own cereal and ice cream bar which features signature flavors including vegan options. The grab-and-go breakfast mecca also features a gourmet coffee bar and bakery serving house-made pastries, muffins and banana bread a selection of gluten-free baked goods offering options for individuals with dietary restrictions.

The tiered grand opening will soon follow with a complete menu offering guests breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring dishes such as 'Tomahawk Steak & Eggs, 'Whole chicken and waffles', 'Ricotta Pancake' and meat-free options such as the Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage Sandwich and more. The team of award-winning chefs and designers have created a venue not only to satiate the appetite but to stimulate all the senses. The menus and approach to guest service is uniquely crafted to push the limits of normal dining. The highly anticipated 7,000 square-foot restaurant will feature contemporary twists on classic breakfast favorites and content creator opportunities: including a cereal ice cream bar and interior design elements–such as The Breakfast Club giant bird cages, donut wall, oversize cereal box installations and the signature panda bear tunnel.

"At The Breakfast Club our focus is on the art of hospitality, breakfast nostalgia, and inviting the ever-growing digital creator community to find a home at our establishment. Our goal was to construct a restaurant fit to be the center of digital culture, to inspire creativity while serving great food and drinks," said Robbie Earl, Founder of The Breakfast Club. "Our work with creators like MrBeast, Larray, and Tana Mongeau on their virtual brands demonstrates the incredible relevancy and relatability that today's creators have with their audiences. We are building on that experience with The Breakfast Club—a space for creators to enjoy and use as a backdrop to express themselves."

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, guests can enjoy this new neighborhood hotspot whether grabbing a quick espresso and catching up on the morning news, discussing business over a lunch meeting, or relaxing with a cocktail early evening or with friends post-dinner. With a personality designed to elevate the guest experience, The Breakfast Club will serve parties of any size from date nights and birthdays to private parties and large groups.

"For 30 years and counting, the Planet Hollywood brand is recognized as an authority on entertainment and popular culture and has expanded from restaurants and bars to include hotels and gaming. Now, with The Breakfast Club, Robbie and I look forward to a new chapter in the legacy with the next generation of creators and we are excited to see where this brand will lead us," said Robert Earl, founder of Earl Enterprises.

The new restaurant includes indoor and outdoor seating. The Breakfast Club restaurant is currently open 7 days a week, from 8:00am-8:00pm and the Breakfast bar opens daily at 8:00am. The Breakfast Club looks forward to showcasing fresh offerings to the flagship location at 1600 Vine Street Hollywood, CA. The Breakfast Club menu offerings are also available on UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash. Follow us on Instagram @thebreakfastclubla.

About The Breakfast Club:

The Breakfast Club is a restaurant and epicenter of the world's top digital creators, located in the heart of Hollywood at 1600 Vine. Founded by Robbie Earl, who is also the Co-Founder of Virtual Dining Concepts, (VDC) Earl is taking his depth of experience from working with mega-influencers like MrBeast, Larray, and Tana Mongeau, who have all launched brands with Earl in the virtual space, to create a vibrant, interactive, creator-friendly space in the real word. The Breakfast Club is a culturally inclusive environment and community where guests' creativity and imagination will come to life. The nostalgic menu offers generous servings that will satisfy everyone's cravings from traditional egg dishes, house-made waffles, mouthwatering salads to an offering for vegan lovers. The authentic environment will welcome digital creators to build their content for platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, etc and connect with their fans and peers. http://www.breakfastclub.la/

