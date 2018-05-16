The Family Coppola Hideaways Builds Brand New Funicular At Lakeside Retreat In Guatemala

"La Lancha's location above Lago Peten Itza is perhaps its most magnificent quality," says Francis Ford Coppola. "We were determined to amplify that experience for guests arriving via boat with the addition of a jungle elevator that provides views as breathtaking as they are unforgettable."

Set deep in the Guatemalan rainforest high above the shores of Lago Peten Itza, La Lancha offers guests rustic ambience with a glimpse into the region's exotic wildlife. All ten air-conditioned guestrooms are tucked into the property's jungle surroundings with large covered decks and views of either the lake or the rainforest and its famous howler monkeys. Purchased by Francis and Eleanor Coppola in 2003, the resort's charming, remote waterfront location offers swimming, hiking, canoeing, zip-lining and horseback riding, an ideal destination to enjoy both a languid respite and exploration of nearby ancient Mayan civilizations such as Tikal and Yaxha & Topoxte. Located just 90 minutes from the Belize border, La Lancha is not far from The Family Coppola's two other Central American resorts – Blancaneaux Lodge and Turtle Inn. Make a reservation today by calling toll-free (855) 866-8181, visiting The Family Coppola Hideaways website or emailing info@thefamilycoppolahideaways.com.

