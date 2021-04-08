The Family Institute at Northwestern University announces new online master's degree in marriage and family therapy and extends partnership with 2U, Inc.

EVANSTON, Ill. and LANHAM, Md., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Institute at Northwestern University and 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced the creation of a new online master's of science in marriage and family therapy (MFT). This becomes the second online degree offered by The Family Institute in partnership with 2U following the launch of [email protected] in 2015. Also announced today is an extension of 2U and The Family Institute's partnership to power [email protected], marking a continued collaboration to offer a range of digital education opportunities.

"The Family Institute at Northwestern University has a long legacy of delivering a rigorous, engaging training program that equips counselors with the skills and knowledge needed to heal and strengthen their communities," said Jana L. Jones, president and CEO of The Family Institute at Northwestern University. "Building on our longstanding relationship with 2U, our new online MFT degree will deliver the same high-quality training to more new therapists and support our mission to develop a diverse, empathetic and driven generation of mental health professionals at a time when the world needs us most."

2U and The Family Institute's expanded partnership is an example of how higher education can help meet society's critical needs. Today's announcement of the forthcoming MFT program comes at a time when 4 in 10 adults in the U.S ., and over half of young adults, are reporting poor mental health outcomes during the pandemic. Racial, ethnic, religious and gender minorities face increased barriers to accessing high-quality mental health care. At the same time, there is a shortage of trained professionals to meet the soaring demand. The new online MFT program will help meet this need head on.

"Through 2U's expanded relationship with The Family Institute at Northwestern University, we will help prepare more students for fulfilling careers in behavioral health," said 2U president of global partnerships Andrew Hermalyn. "Our partnership with Northwestern is a compelling example of the positive and sustainable impact our digital transformation partnerships can deliver for higher education institutions by offering dynamic, flexible and engaging programs that reach a larger universe of learners."

Since the launch of [email protected] in 2015, Northwestern University's relationship with 2U has expanded across a range of online degrees, short courses and technical boot camps. Northwestern recently extended its short course portfolio to include five schools: The Kellogg School of Management; McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Sciences; The Medill School of Journalism, Media, and Integrated Marketing Communications; Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences; and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. In addition, the School of Professional Studies offers technical boot camps, powered by 2U in coding, fintech, data science and cybersecurity.

To learn more about the range of 2U-powered online degrees, short courses and boot camps Northwestern offers through its partnership with 2U, please visit: https://2u.com/partners/northwestern-university/

About 2U, Inc.

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 500 educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 300,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

About Northwestern University

Northwestern University uniquely combines the assets of many different types of academic institutions – the power of a major research university, the creative energy of arts and music conservatories, the intimacy of a liberal arts college, the rich diversity of an international institution, exceptional professional schools, and the excitement of a major Big Ten athletic program. As one of the country's leading private research and teaching universities, Northwestern has three main campuses in Chicago, Evanston and Doha, Qatar. Founded in 1851, Northwestern has about 8,000 full-time undergraduates, 8,000 full-time graduate students, and 3,000 part-time students in 12 schools and colleges.

About The Family Institute at Northwestern University

Incorporated in 1969, The Family Institute at Northwestern University is committed to strengthening and healing families, couples, children and adults through the highest quality, relationship-based mental health services. As partners to see change, The Family Institute brings together research, education and clinical practice leading to growth for our clients, the next generation of therapists and the field of behavioral health. The Family Institute conducts cutting-edge research to better understand mental health issues and treatment, operating two nationally renowned graduate programs through the Center for Applied Psychological and Family Studies at Northwestern University in counseling and marriage and family therapy. For more information, visit www.family-institute.org .

